Say yes to Dress 2023 release date and broadcast time

An all-new season of the fan-favorite show say yes to the dress waits. Season 22 of the reality series is set to premiere Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Bridal fashion designer Randy Fenoni and his beloved team are back to deliver more engaging and emotional stories for viewers as they design beautiful dresses and gowns for brides to wear on the most special day of their lives.

Randy and Kleinfeld’s consultants have hooked viewers to TV screens for the past few years on say yes to the dress as they brought to light emotional and heartwarming stories. They give brides the look they deserve, which also calms their nerves regarding wedding planning. Finding a dress can be one of the most trying things a bride has to go through during the wedding process, and Randy and the team are here to save the day.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

“More than 250 professionals work to make each bride’s experience inside Kleinfeld Bridal unforgettable in this show that is part wedding story, part fashion makeover, part family therapy session.”

What to expect from Say yes to dresses 2023?

say yes to the dress will feature Randy and his team of consultants at Kleinfield Bridal. Each episode will feature stories of brides searching for the perfect dress to wear on their wedding day, with designers creating beautiful looks for brides to eventually “say yes to the dress”. The next installment will contain more heartwarming stories and improved team designs.

Randy and the team didn’t hesitate to change over time. Their service has only improved over the past few years as the team keeps up with ever-changing fashion styles. Kleinfield Bridal has been in the bridal fashion scene for over seven decades, which is a testament to their success and designs. Thousands of brides visited the store and got their dream wedding dresses.

say yes to the dress In 2023, the Kleinfield team will tackle different types of brides, many of whom have dreamed of their wedding dresses from a young age. The team will be seen tackling panicked and undecided brides, family members and entourages with their own opinions to give.

They will also be seen designing a wedding dress for a woman despite the fact that she is single. With such demand, the wedding dress designer and his team of consultants will be sure to give it their all.

The say yes to the dress The team will also have to navigate many difficult situations throughout the season. Everyone in the bride’s family will have an opinion on the dress and the advisers will have to satisfy everyone. In one of the episodes, a client will demand a dress that shows more skin, unlike her grandmother who wants to cover everything. Randy and the team will have to decide on a compromise to get the best possible result.

Another bride, Amanda, will be seen returning to Kleinfeld in search of another wedding dress after her husband disapproved of her first choice. Meanwhile, another client by the name of Red reportedly brought a dress ‘just in case’ from another salon but is unhappy and ‘doesn’t want to settle’.

say yes to the dress will also feature opinionated family members who will want to make several last-minute dress changes for their brides. Randy and the crew will also be seen reflecting on their journey and will be joined by several former cast members who will share their journey with Kleifeld Bridal.

Say yes to the dress has been extremely popular among the public. The show has been a hit for the past few years and with a brand new season, Randy and the team will bring out lasting memories for their wives and viewers. With huge demand from all sides of the family, will Kleinfeld Bridal be able to pull it off? Only time will tell.

Don’t forget to tune in to the season premiere of say yes to the dress this Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay



