Anya Taylor-Joy stunned in a plunging white corset for Paris Fashion Week





Anya Taylor Joy turns heads at Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show this week in a black and ivory low-cut corset top! The Menu star, 26, was a vision in the plunging embroidered bustier, matching cropped cream jacket with black trim that highlighted her petite waist and black velvet midi skirt. The Golden Globe winner paired these pieces with chic black tights, boots, and her skirt had a sultry, sheer cutout at the thigh. READ MORE: Anya Taylor-Joy leaves us speechless in a transparent Dior dress at the Critics Choice Awards Anya Taylor-Joy steals the show in sultry look and Lacy Dior Resort 2023 Taylor-Joys’ pieces all came from the luxury fashion houses’ Resort 2023 collection. The style iconn and global ambassador for Dior accessorized her outfit with a pearl choker necklace and rings. The Queens Gambit alum wore her long platinum blonde tresses, parted in the center and styled straight. As for her makeup, Emma The actress rocked a soft smokey eye, delicate rosy blush on her high cheekbones and a shade of light pink lipstick as she attended the show. As she left the venue, Taylor-Joy was snapped by paparazzi donning retro white cat-eye sunglasses that made her ensemble give off even cooler vibes effortlessly. Taylor-Joy joined fellow well-dressed guests Kirsten Dunst, game of thrones Maisie Williams, The crowns Elizabeth Debicki and many more to see the new models parade down the Paris catwalk and naturally seize the limelight with her epic outfit. Fan reactions After Taylor-Joy uploaded an Instagram video of herself in her Fashion Week look for her 9.4 million followers, fans headed to her comments section to share their thoughts. this is the best outfit i have ever seen, wrote one user as another added, gorgeous as always anya! Someone else chimed in, If you look up elegance in the dictionary, there’s your photo and another wrote regarding her style, Another day, another massacre. We totally agree!

