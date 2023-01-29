Learn more about Rosie Greensici Columns
The real reason he wants to rip my clothes off…
If there’s one style of dress my boyfriend hates, it’s his puffy midi dresses. So far he’s kept his opinions hidden, but on a recent vacation, as my favorite high-necked, flowery, floaty midis came out night after night, he looked increasingly crestfallen, then finally confessed. that he cheerfully burned each of them on a great bonfire.
What? I asked. Even the one I wore on our second date with the sides cut out? (Thought process: to titillate with a subtle glimpse of flesh.) Yes, he replied.
In fact, his clothing distaste is such that he considers these dresses to be contraceptives in the form of clothing.
Back home, we had a double date with our friends and, fueled by beer and bravado, the boys discussed their aversion to a flowing midi dress in more detail.
They hated the big loose shape on its own, but also said it made them wonder what the dress was hiding? (Uh, I can tell you exactly what her unshaven legs, granny pants, and leftover Christmas pudding are hiding.)
They also didn’t like the fact that it didn’t show the female form, i.e. waist, legs, breasts. They are not alone in this case. In the darker corners of the web, I found a study on men’s clothing preferences, and everyone surveyed said they liked clothes that accentuated a woman’s shape. Think LBDs, tight jeans, pencil skirts and even athleisure, as long as it’s tacky.
My friend and I laughingly suggested that our men’s ideal outfit would be the kind worn by Rachel Riley on Countdown in its early days: bandage dress, stiletto heels and radiant smile. They nodded solemnly and when asked about legs or cleavage? they responded to both simultaneously.
So far so predictable.
There are probably some men who appreciate pleated midi skirts, chunky boots, culottes, and awkward shapes, but I’ve only come across a few of them.
All of this, plus the countdown to Valentine’s Day, which always brings excess lingerie to our storefronts, made me wonder if anyone should dress to please their man (another column to come ), but also why I don’t dress sexy anymore.
Looking back, dressing sexy made me feel good. In my late teens, I wore hot pants created from towel-sized fabric. I wore catsuits. Once I went clubbing in a sheath. (I was hoping to emulate the Madonna/Gaultier corset look, but in retrospect, I realize I was less high fashion, more messy.)
Later, when I interned in glossy magazines and John Galliano’s strappy dresses were great, I bought a (rather) similar one in the lingerie section of Marks & Spencer and I wore as outerwear to work (much to the delight of the builders on Hammersmith Bridge).
But something happened. I got a job in fashion and it was considered too obvious, too basic, to dress sexy.
In fact, anti-menswear was the height of chic. And I noticed that if I wore something that revealed it, it sometimes annoyed other women. Whether it was because they felt threatened or I had offended their taste, I was never quite sure. However, I found I could bond with my peers if we looked down on all the women who wore push-up bras, excess leopard prints, or leather pieces so tight you could see what they had for lunch.
When I got divorced, I deliberately stayed away from anything overtly sexy because I didn’t want to be seen as a threat by other women. And so, not wanting to lose friends or look tragic or predatory, I went further on the hem length and higher on the neckline.
Recently, however, something has changed and I feel like I want sex. This may be another step in finding my old post-divorce self, I want to go shorter, tighter, bolder. Chic, of course.
Now where’s my razor?
