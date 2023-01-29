Fashion
The queens parade high fashion in episode 5
The queens brought their fashion expertise to the final episode of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Spoilers ahead
For this week’s maxi-challenge, the remaining 13 queens were asked to split into three different fashion houses to “turn home decor into haute couture”.
“Team 1 will be designing for the Kressley home using Carson’s chic town and country furnishings,” Ru explained.
“Team two will design for the house of Matthews, using Ross’ sunny Palm Springs setting. Team three will design for the House of Visage using a setting inspired by everyone’s favorite Jersey Girl.
Ru also reminded the queens that each house should produce unique looks that work together as a cohesive collection.
After being randomly assigned to their groups, the queens gathered their materials before heading to the labor room to debrief.
While the ladies worked on their haute couture designs, Ru returned to the studio to get an update from each house.
Although each group presented solid ideas, House of Visage struggled to convince Ru of their overall royal theme.
“Ru is a little hesitant about our concept. So it makes me a little nervous,” Luxx Noir London said in a confessional.
As in previous seasons, the design challenge was a struggle for a few of the queens, like Malaysia Babydoll Fox and Spice, who had no sewing experience.
With their painted faces and buzzing energy, the three houses made their way to the main stage to present their high fashion looks.
After parading the runway, the week’s top and bottom queens received criticism from Ru and the judges, including guest judge Janelle Mone.
While Luxx, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby and Maylasia were praised for their stunning looks, Jax, Amethyst and Salina EsTitties struggled to impress the panel.
In the end, Luxx was crowned the winner of the maxi-challenge, leaving Amethyst and Salina in the bottom two.
To the funky beat of Janelle’s track QUEEN, the two drag talents delivered a fiery lip-sync performance full of comedy, sassy choreography and drama.
After the lip sync was over, Ru asked Salina to stay and Amethyst to walk away.
“Hearing RuPaul tell me to walk away, it’s…it’s hard. I’ve accomplished so much in my 2 and a half years in drag, and I’m excited to see what I can do in five or ten years,” Amethyst said in her post-elimination confessional.
On next week’s episode of Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens will create “golden girl groups.” Hacks star Megan Stalter will also appear as a guest judge.
Here’s how fans reacted to the latest episode of Drag Race:
Luxx Noir London closing the runway tonight in a garment she made HERSELF is the perfect way to put haters to bed with this “wacky” story they keep pushing. #Drag race pic.twitter.com/vIbGRz1nE3
(@dragraceher) January 28, 2023
Jax when Malaysia said it was her first time sewing an outfit #Drag race pic.twitter.com/F2Jm7isUQ9
AJ (formerly Aj) (@followedbyaj) January 28, 2023
Sasha Colby gracing the stage with her MOTHER presence #Drag race pic.twitter.com/T9ekb6lDvU
maybe: igig (@igiglim) January 28, 2023
Loosey LaDuca ate these bitches. #Drag race pic.twitter.com/1kGJk28spz
(@dragraceher) January 28, 2023
THE DOUBLE SPLIT I KNOW IT’S RIGHT #drag race #rpdr pic.twitter.com/dbGVF5jPh7
santy (@moonlightsanty) January 28, 2023
That moment during reviews was so funny! #Drag race pic.twitter.com/X0qToLk3z2
Beautiful (@beautiful3) January 28, 2023
Anetra gets 0 confessionals 2 episodes in a row #Drag race #DragRace15 pic.twitter.com/twxEuFJ8hB
eldritch abomination (@AlasknBullWorms) January 23, 2023
The episode is over. You know what to do. #Drag race pic.twitter.com/smRpsVC2Ps
Humbaba (@BeBraesFull) January 28, 2023
There’s no way @SalinaEstitties was in bottom 2. Her look was one of my favorites of the night what???? #Drag race
Jacob Uwu (@Jacobrhg) January 28, 2023
some of the queens don’t get confessionals for a few episodes at a time, that’s not good! #drag race
I’m extravagant (@MariahhAnnBby) January 28, 2023
15 #Drag race seasons and some queens continue to go without having a single sewing class. pic.twitter.com/GtjJIKZR3O
(@miguelrcmota) January 28, 2023
I’ll be real, I really don’t think Amethyst deserved to go home on a drag race. There were a few other looks that deserved to be down below. And I thought she did better in lip sync. I understand his look wasn’t perfect, but I don’t think he deserved to be down
ERYN (she/her) (@erynelizabeth) January 28, 2023
Ok Mistress and London are the fiercest queens in season 15. I took my time before making my assessment #Drag race
Je$$ica impson (@JeroslynDiva08) January 28, 2023
Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is available exclusively in the UK via all things drag streamer, WOW Presents Plus, from 2:00 GMT every Saturday. Subscribe now viahttps://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/
|
