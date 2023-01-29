Champions! Men’s swimming No. 14 wins NJAC crown in dominating win over Rowan





EWING, NJ On Senior Day, the No. 14 TCNJ Men’s Swimming and Diving Team won the 2022-23 NJAC Championship after beating Rowan, 161.50-100.50, at the TCNJ Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon. The conference crown marks the Lions’ first since the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season and the first full-season championship since the 2015-16 season. Prior to the start of competition, the Lions honored the seven athletes of the 2023 Senior Class at the annual Senior Day celebration. The seven Lions honored were: Conrad Hoodie , Alex Johnson , Dixon Kahler , Sean Rave , Patrick Sullivan , Matt Watts , and Tommy Zdroik. Among many accomplishments, the class played a pivotal role in last season’s Metropolitan Conference Championship-winning team. TCNJ started the competition strong, winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:33.09 for first place. The relay consisted of Andrew Kidchob , Ryan VanDe Veen , Richard Park and Kahler. The Lions took three of the top four spots in the 1,000 freestyle. First-year student Gavin Form finished second with an under-10 time of 9:50.02 to lead the Lions. He was followed by junior Ethan Laible and second Lucas Blach who placed third and fourth respectively. The rookie would follow up his performance with a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle, with Formon taking the win in 4:43.26. In the 200 freestyle, junior James McChesney picked up his first event victory of the day after posting a time of 1:43.80. He followed that up with another first-place finish in the 100 freestyle, sprinting with a time of 47.11. The All-American notched his third individual victory in the 100m butterfly, in which he hit the wall in 50.57 to narrowly beat second place. A spectacular finish occurred in the 50 free sprint, as Kahler tied with Rowan’s Paul Riter for first place, with both swimmers touching the wall at exactly 21.67 seconds. Second year Ryan VanDe Veen had a dominant day in both breaststroke events, first winning the 100m with a best time of 57.66, before also taking the top 200m in 2:06.24. Shawn Kushner took third place in both events with times of 59.23 and 2:10.56. Second year student Ryan Higgins also saw two first-place finishes in the 200 backstroke and 200 IM. Higgins edged the pack in the backstroke with a time of 1:53.23, before winning the IM in 1:56.36. Senior Matt Watts finished third in the 200 freestyle after clocking 1:45.57. The back 100 saw Kidchob lead TCNJ with a time of 50.74 for second place. The rookie also finished second in the 200 backstroke, clocking 1:54.89.

In the 200m butterfly, senior Conrad Hoodie finished third in 1:59.34. The Lions closed the competition strong in the 400 freestyle relay, winning the event in 3:08.95. The relay consisted of Richard Park Kahler, Watts and anchored by McChesney. The playoffs officially begin for TCNJ in three weeks when the Lions compete in the Metropolitan Conference Championships at Rutgers University. The four-day competition weekend is scheduled to start on Thursday February 16 and end on Sunday February 19.

