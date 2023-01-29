FION Avatar handbag: turn movie magic into haute couture





SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In December 2022, FION launched the hottest “Avatar” IP product series of the year. According to James Cameron, director of Avatar: A Survival Guide for Activists, the animals and plants of Pandora are huge and glow in the dark because they have developed gigantism and luminescence from air pollution. A beautiful world of Avatar is woven with threads of eight different colors. The 3D water plants on the front are created with age-old skills of horsetail embroidery. Horsetail embroidery, a special craft that has been passed down for thousands of years from generations of Shui women in China. The process of making a horsetail embroidery work is very complex. It takes a skilled embroiderer with 20 years of experience in 10 hours to finish a piece as small as a child’s palm. FION Avatar series are all from FION Art Studio, and each FION Avatar handbag is created by skilled artisans with great patience and dexterity using at least 24 hours. Established by the first generation of shoemakers in Hong Kong 40 years ago, FION Art Studio brings together outstanding artisans who love leather art and have 20 years of professional experience. FION has adhered to exquisite craftsmanship since its foundation. Ingenious designers from FION Art Studio, an independent leather factory owned by FION, deliver surprise after surprise to customers. Whether it’s the eco-friendly message sent by Avatar or director James Cameron’s personal efforts in ecological sustainability, they are in keeping with the spirit of our brand “Conservation, Nature, Fashion and Sustainable Development”. As a well-known handbag brand in Asia, FION explores sustainable fashion and works with suppliers to use environmentally friendly raw materials. After three years of discussions and repeated trials on what materials and colors to apply and how to weave the yarns, we introduced FION Eco-Friendly Jacquard Denim in 2020. The jacquard denim is made with blue, white , gray and light blue, not washed with water and environmentally friendly. In December of the same year, FION launched the series of oil paintings based on this fabric, which was very popular with consumers. In 2021, FION introduced its representative series Sustainable Project -JIN, which not only demonstrates the brand’s superb craftsmanship, but also presents more possibilities for sustainable fashion. In 2022, the FION Avatar series uses eco-friendly leathers and yarns as well as non-water-washed denim and eco-friendly jacquard denim. The FION Avatar series as part of the JIN series combines nature, fashion and sustainability. FION founded in 1979, as a high-end women’s fashion and handbag brand in the Asia-Pacific region. Its product designs are inspired by fashion and art, adding diversity and creativity to consumers’ lives. In the future, FION will continue to craft every detail with ingenuity and inject art into product design. Efforts will be made to present aesthetic styles around the world with exquisite craftsmanship to increase brand charm. FION, a fashion brand dedicated to women’s happiness and high-quality lifestyle, will launch more waiting-worthy handbags. Please stay tuned.

