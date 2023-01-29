Fashion
Is The Last Of Us Getting Part 3? Here’s what we know so far
Recently, The last of us premiered on HBO Max and it was widely praised by fans and critics alike, with many hailing it as the best adaptation of a video game series. He is praised for his grip narrative, top-notch performances, and to accurately adapt its source material – the 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog.
Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world, the video game centers on two characters – Joel (a smuggler) and a teenage girl named Ellie. The two embark on a dangerous journey to find a cure for the plague caused by the mutated Cordyceps fungus. Played from a third-person perspective, the video game is also considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time.
The Last of Us Part I will be released on PC on March 3, 2023! And we’re thrilled to announce that it’s now available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store!
To smoke: https://t.co/VyXesOBmf3
Epic: https://t.co/PmCuFZe3Lk
Learn more on our blog: https://t.co/2WNUS2SQqG
– Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 9, 2022
Naughty Dog began working on the project in 2009 and eventually released it worldwide in 2013. Unsurprisingly, The Last of Us became a huge hit in the gaming community and in April 2018 became the one of the best-selling video games of all time. , with 17 million copies sold. It also won multiple Game of the Year awards in 2013 for Part 1 and 2020 for Part 2.
Given its popularity and impressive track record, fans are curious if there will be a Part 3. After all, the third part of the video game could also be a factor in the future season(s) of The last of us TV series.
The Last of Us part 3: What’s the latest update?
In an interview with News Feed, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann revealed tons of behind-the-scenes stories and what went into making the first season of the TV series. neil too sheds light on the future of The Last of Us video game franchise and what may be in store for gamers. He said the next part of the video game will likely focus on an online multiplayer setup. Neil also praised his video game publisher, Sony, and talked about the normal pressure that comes with a successful project. He also believes Part 3 of the franchise will only make sense if a compelling story exists. He also expressed that Part 2 has an intense climax which serves as a fitting end to the series.
Additionally, the creator of the video game said a “compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love” will increase the probability of part 3.
It’s the day of the last of us! We are thrilled to celebrate with the amazing fans who continue to celebrate this community event.
For what’s in store for #TLOUDay: https://t.co/Qz3ciLyr0E
– Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2022
Is ‘The Last Of Us’ season 2 coming soon?
As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding season 2 of The last of us. However, it looks like big plans are afoot, as a member of the TV show’s post-production team reportedly said audiences are ready for a ‘big treat.’
Tonight is evening! Sincere appreciation and gratitude for editing tonight’s episode directed by the writer/creator/EP @Neil_Druckmann. If you are new to #The last of us You will enjoy. If you’ve played the game, you’re in for a treat. #THE ELEPHANT #HBO https://t.co/hLRvBqhf5w
— Mark Hartzell, ACE (@tweetermf) January 22, 2023
Hero image credit: Courtesy of www.playstation.com
Featured Image Credit: Courtesy [email protected]_dog_inc
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Reply: No official announcement has been made regarding The Last of Us part 3.
Reply: Neil Druckmann is the co-president of Naughty Dog who created The Last of Us Part I and II, as well as co-created The Last of Us TV series on HBO Max.
Reply: The Last of Us video game franchise is developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony.
Reply: Naughty Dog shared a recent update on the revamped version of The Last of Us Part I. They said the game will be available for PC gamers starting March 3, 2023.
