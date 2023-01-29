Regina’s Vintage Market Shows Old School Style





A local market in Regina highlights the growing trend of shopping for vintage clothing, shoes and more. The Last Chance Market promoted several small businesses in the Queen City that sell vintage goods. All of these companies, all of them doing their own thing themselves, Ty Strawford, organizer and owner of Utopia Vintage, told CTV News. Gathering everyone here just makes it special. Buying vintage clothing is a growing trend, with some consumers moving away from buying new clothes. They recycle what is old and give it a new purpose. Vintage clothing is a growing trend according to vendors at Regina’s Last Chance Market. (Donovan Maess/CTV News) But not everything you find in a thrift store is considered vintage. Sellers confirm authenticity through what is called “sourcing”. There are certain things you can look for on a shirt to tell if it’s vintage, like labels, Strawford explained. I do a lot of research on it to make sure it’s vintage. Lots of research into what’s worth this, what’s worth that, said Jarvis Keindel, owner of Secluded.Sneakers. Lots of late nights on eBay looking for bargains. You know they bought it whether it was at a thrift store or maybe an estate sale and they picked it with a certain eye in mind so it’s sort of curated for you. Millie Mantyka, owner of YQRated Vintage, explained. For some sellers, it was their first time selling products in person. Keindel started his business when he was just 16 years old. I started with sneakers, he says. After getting my license, I started saving every day after work. Many vintage sellers use social media to promote and sell their wares. At the same time, online research allows sellers to discover different trends of what people are looking to buy. Instagram is a big community, Keindel explained. Celebrities set the tone. But with vintage, everyone can create their own style. You could be in your 80s, 70s, or even earlier, Mantyka said. You could get a 1940s dress that is really special because it’s so old. For a generation that advances every day with new innovations, vintage shopping keeps its style in the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regina.ctvnews.ca/everyone-can-curate-their-own-style-vintage-trends-keeping-fashion-in-the-past-1.6250706 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos