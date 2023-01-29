Fashion
Princess Diana’s Iconic Velvet Dress Becomes ‘The Most Valuable Dress Ever Auctioned’
A velvet dress worn by Princess Diana during a photo shoot with Vanity Fair in 1997 a few months before her death went to auction and sold for more than $600,000 on Friday at an auction by Sothebys in New York. According to Forbes, the purple velvet dress was contested by four enthusiastic bidders for nearly five minutes, and later became the princess’ most valuable dress ever sold at auction.
The final price, which includes fees, was $604,800, a figure five times higher than the pre-auction estimate. The dress has become Princess Diana’s most valuable dress after surpassing $347,000 which was fetched from a sale of the iconic black dress the royal wore while dancing with actor John Travolta at the White House in 1985.
The purple dress sold on Friday is the work of British fashion designer Victor Edelstein, who collaborated with Princess Diana on several clothing projects, including her Fall 1989 collection. The sale of the dress dates back to 1997, when it was sold for the first time for $24,150 at a charity auction along with 78 other dresses sold by royalty to raise money for AIDS and cancer charities.
#AuctionUpdate: Sold! Princess Diana’s iconic ballgown by Victor Edelstein fetches more than $604,000 nearly $500,000 above its high estimate after fierce bidding rounds in the #SothebysNewYork sales room. pic.twitter.com/ilSJYV4uTQ
Sotheby’s (@Sotheby’s) January 27, 2023
Princess Diana’s jewelry and clothes fetch sky-high prices
She wore the dress the same year, during a Vanity Fair photo shoot with photographer Mario Testino. The Princess was also spotted wearing the dress in a 1991 royal portrait by Princess Margaret’s ex-husband, Lord Snowdon. Even today, Princess Diana’s jewelry and clothes continue to be seen as prized possessions that fetch money at auction.
Just last week, reality TV star Kim Kardashian bought a $200,000 cross pendant at a Sothebys auction that was worn by Princess Diana at a charity event. In 2022, Dianas dress she wore on a trip to Bahrain in 1986 sold for $200,000 after being found in a local store in England.
