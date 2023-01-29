Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close its storefront this month • Long Beach Post News

Repurposed historic buildings house a variety of unique shops, restaurants and hangouts to suit all tastes, and murals bring color to the area at just about every turn.

There’s no shortage of unique businesses here, each with their own story, but some are struggling to compete in today’s economy, forcing them to close and leaving a void in the cultural fabric that makes Long Beach so special. .

On First Street, a beloved local business will close its physical store by the end of the month due to a host of issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will leave behind more than an empty storefront.

Crystal Early and Natalie Mumford have spent the past five years building a community through their boutique, 3 women. Together the couple have created a welcoming and inclusive environment that will be hard to replicate once they are gone, according to their friend and neighboring business owner Margaret Stoll. Stoll owns Burke Mercantile, a sustainable boutique with carefully curated fashion and lifestyle items right next door.

The space they created here, they always had their door open to everyone, Stoll said. Earlier this month, Stoll set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Early and Mumford, to support their business and give them the ability to secure their store if they choose.

3 Women is a sustainable fashion brand created in Long Beach that offers a variety of locally made clothing from vintage textiles as well as a wide range of second-hand clothing. In their eyes, the third woman is anyone she’s been in contact with or collaborated with over the years, and as their motto goes, A triple cord doesn’t break easily.

Early and Mumford met in 2016 while selling vintage clothes separately at various Los Angeles flea markets and quickly struck up a lasting friendship. They joined forces and started selling clothes together for a few years until one day Early decided it was time to fulfill his lifelong dream of owning his own storefront.

The dream came true in February 2018, and the couple opened the space at 433 E First Street. In addition to selling vintage clothing, they began creating one-of-a-kind leftover fabric clothing, vintage rice sacks and flour sacks, bespoke and made-to-measure for everyone who walked through their doors.

Before the pandemic, East Village businesses were on the rise and gain popularity. Early, Stoll and another local business owner, Amy Stock, reactivated the East Village Association website in 2019 to showcase each of the more than 80 neighborhood businesses.

The pandemic, however, brought everything to a standstill, and with it came economic hardship and uncertainty.

According to Early, foot traffic has decreased on their corridor and sales have shifted mostly online, forcing them to reduce their hours of operation, issues that are difficult for any small business to bounce back from. Now, she says, the conversation surrounding downtown businesses has shifted to issues of public safety and homelessness, factors that keep businesses away from those in need.

There’s no one to blame specifically, but there’s a lot to be done for just one business in this neighborhood to survive, Early said.

In an effort to rekindle local interest once businesses reopened Downtown, Early, Mumford and Stoll spent late nights in the store brainstorming to create events including clothing swaps, craft sessions and community events to celebrate sustainability. Despite their best efforts, it wasn’t enough, Stoll said.

3 Women continued to thrive online and amassed over 110,000 subscribers on instagram. Their pieces have been featured in British Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, W Magazine and have been worn by Jhene Aiko, Maude Apatow, Maya Hawke and Gracie Abrams.

The brand will be supported by e-commerce and will continue to operate and connect at vintage flea markets in the region, but the freedom that comes with owning a storefront will be missed, Early said.

Small businesses aren’t just people trying to sell things and make money. These are really companies that are super passionate about Long Beach, she said. It has been a total honor to live here, where I choose to live, and also to have a business here.

In the shop last weekend, where vintage textiles hung from the ceiling and colorful garments hung from clothes racks stacked against the walls, Early, Mumford and Stoll reminisced about the past five years, the friendships they have forged and the ties they have forged.

Customers stopped by and some learned of the impending closure for the very first time.

We were leaving the store at the end of the month, I’m sorry to report this bad news, Early told an elderly man named Richard, who has been supporting 3 women for a long time.

Ten minutes later he came back and slipped two 20 dollar bills under the door.

It’s a very special place, says Early.

The store will be open until Sunday, January 29, and personalized appointments will be available until Monday. Their GoFundMe raised $7,769 of their goal of $50,000.