Clare Crawley reveals her wedding dress was stolen

A wedding disaster. Back from vacation with fiancé Ryan Dawkins, Claire Crawley realized her wedding dress was stolen but she says it was fate.

I know I still share this, but I’m deep, deep in the belief that everything is supposed to happen as it should, no matter if it looks right or wrong or that’s what I want or not that that I want. I trust deep in my soul that everything is for a reason. And we may not know what that reason looks like right now, but it works. So let me tell you what happened, the former Bachelorette, 41, told her Instagram Story viewers on Saturday, January 28.

She continued: When Ryan and I returned from Hawaii earlier this week, my car had been broken into while we were away. And guess what was in the car? Don’t forget that my wedding is very close. My wedding dress was in my car! It was there because I was supposed to pick it up to get its last edit and wanted to remind myself not to forget it.

Unfortunately, a burglar snatched the wedding dress before she returned. Theft frustrated and upset the old Bachelor candidate, especially since her big day is fast approaching.

At the time it was like Ughhhhh, what do I do? And I thought, that’s OK. It’s about when and what was being celebrated. I can wear anything, and I’ll be happy to be there. So, I went to get my veil and was talking to the owner and she was the nicest thing in the whole world. I just said, forgive me now. That’s what just happened.

The bridal shop owner turned into Crawley’s fairy godmother and found the perfect replacement. Basically, in three days, I had a brand new dress retouched, ironed, completely retouched in the best way, like even more fitted. Turns out it was the wedding dress that was on my Pinterest board three years ago. This is my dream dress, Crawley exclaimed.

I have to say it’s because of the owner, Rae. She actually picked out the dress and thought, wear this one. And I was like, OK, I’ll wear anything! And it literally turns out it’s going to make me cry, California said as her eyes began to water. It’s the most beautiful dress and it’s better than I could have imagined. So, [Im] still crying tears of joy but everything works as it’s supposed to and sometimes even better. Even when it looks like something bad, I think it turns out better. Turns out it’s supposed to be.

With the replacement of her dress, she has something new. She also showed him something borrowed and something blue on Saturday. Shell wears a pair of diamond earrings that are loaned to her and her handkerchief is embroidered with the phrase Happy Tears in blue thread.

How cute is this handkerchief? I’m not going to lie. When I opened this I screamed, the hairdresser said via Instagram Story on Saturday. I feel like I’m just super emotional now because I’m getting married soon and it’s really everything I’ve ever dreamed of and better. And better. So I’m so excited.

Crawley and Dawkins quietly started dating in 2021, but didn’t go public with their relationship until September 2022, a month before the Mascot Sports CEO proposed.