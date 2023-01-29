Gators Men’s Tennis defeats Mississippi State to win ITA Kick-Off Weekend Championship





Florida head coach Bryan Shelton earned his 200th win with the Gators in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend Tournament Championship. This win earned the team a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC) beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1, 0-1 SEC) 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Gators faced a tough team from Mississippi State after having a strong performance Friday against South Florida. Florida freshman duo Togan Tokac and Tanapatt Nirundorn defeated Bulldogs grad student Ewen Lumsden and freshman Michal Novansky 6-3 to give the Gators their first doubles victory. The Gators’ second doubles win came when senior Lukas Greif and freshman Jonah Braswell beat Mississippi State freshman Petar Jovanovic and graduate student Gregor Ramskogler 7-5. Florida grad student Axel Nefve and junior Will Grant faced Bulldogs juniors Nemanka Malesevic and Carles Hernandez. However, the match was called a short one as Florida got the doubles point. Nefve won their singles match against Malesevic in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, to give Florida a 2-0 lead. Mississippi State responded quickly. He won the next two singles matches to even the score, 2-2. Jovanovic defeated Grant in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Hernandez then defeated Gators sophomore Nate Bonetto. The first set was a tight 7-5, before an easy 6-2 second set won the match for Hernandez. Stuck tied, the Gators have won the last two singles games. Greif defeated Bulldogs rookie Benito Sanchez Martinez in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6. Tokac then knocked out Ramskogler in a tough three-set match to claim the Gators’ third win of the season. Tokac won the first set 7-6. Ramskogler then won the second set 6-0 before Tokac finished with a 6-2 victory in the third set. Braswell’s match against Lumsden was unfinished. Enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox Florida has secured a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago, beginning Feb. 17. The Gators will be on the road for their next three games at the United States Tennis Association’s national campus. The first game will be against the Florida State Seminoles on February 2. Contact Eitan Ohana at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @eitan_ohana The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent from the university since 1971, your donation today could help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider donating today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2023/01/gators-mens-tennis-beats-mississippi-state-to-win-ita-kick-off-weekend-championship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos