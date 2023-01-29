Pieter Mulier showed his latest Alaa collection at his home in Antwerp – WWD

Let’s face it: Azzedine Alaïa was a real homebody. The rue de Moussy building, which still houses the original Alaïa Parisian boutique, is where the Tunisian-born couturier worked, cooked, ate, slept, entertained, stocked vintage haute couture and – only when he really felt like it – organizing fashion shows.
Extolling this heritage, but in a very 2023 way, Alaïa’s creative director, Pieter Mulier, invited the international fashion pack to his hometown of Antwerp, up to the 21st floor of an apartment tower of the 1970s where he lives with his partner Mathieu Blazy, creative director of Bottega Veneta.
Surrounded by ceramics, contemporary art, tons and tons of concrete arranged in ramps, banisters, sloped ceilings and the heaviest bathroom sink imaginable, Mulier says this is where he is happiest. .
Given its rooftop garden, giant windows and sweeping views of a charming harbor town, it’s easy to see why.
Dries Van Noten, Raf Simons, Martine Sitbon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Vincent Cassel were among those who searched the vast penthouse, sipping Mulier’s favorite beer and searching for their seat maps on a mishmash of benches and of mid-century chairs.
Three of the guests found themselves perched on the edge of Mulier and Blazy’s bed, dressed in a stretch of black leather, while others faced each other in narrow hallways, close enough for ball gowns and pants, bulging in semicircles at the outer seams as if in parentheses, brushed their knees.
The collection was smooth, sultry and subliminally dramatic: silver embroideries resembling straight pins shimmering around curved seams, or scattered across a tube dress; patent leather sculpted into a lattice-like fishnet stocking for a striking trench coat, and faux fur panels in front of handsome woolen coats.
The designs were austere and often black, characteristic of the Belgian fashion school, but Mulier had a sexual drive and unabashed sensuality. The body was covered, but in clinging fabrics, arranged to exalt the female form.
“It’s all about circular fit,” the designer said, noting that most of the stitching was done with knit fabrics. “It’s all about curves and sculpture. It has always been said that Azzedine was the best fashion sculptor.
After the show, the guests went to the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp, which reopened last September after 11 years of complex restoration, during which a new modern building was integrated into the neoclassical monument.
Mulier’s guests were free to roam the gleaming white floors of the new section and the herringbone parquet of the old, admiring six centuries of Flemish and European art. Eventually they made their way to the tall, blood-red gallery dedicated to Peter Paul Rubens, where two long dinner tables had been set, strewn with candles, bunches of grapes, and crushed pomegranates.
It was a lavish night at the museum and Mulier proved to be a host with the most.