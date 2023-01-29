Fashion
A Brief History of the Front Rows Fashion Show
With New York Fashion Week arriving next month, all eyes will be on the front row seats at the shows, as well as on the catwalks.
We know that celebrities and stars take to the front row of fashion week runways to boost their profile, flaunt their latest styles and show their brand loyalty.
And brands are taking advantage of the cachet of celebrities, and the buzz that goes with it. From influencers to actors, stars sitting front row at fashion week have practically become a proverb. But has it always been so? That was long before Anna Wintour and Nicki Minaj shared the front row together.
Since the tracks exist, there are the first rows. Granted, makeshift fashion shows have been around since the 1860s, when Charles Frederick Worth presented his collection on mannequins at the Longchamp racecourse.
But it wasn’t until the 1920s when Parisian designers like Coco Chanel, Madeleine Vionnet and Elsa Schiaparelli invited socialites to attend her intimate couture salons. In 1931, Elsa Schiaparelli exhibited a collection at Saks in New York, but photographers were not allowed to attend. Yet from there, a front-row culture developed.
But when it comes to front-row fashion photography, was this officially the first time Christian Diors had exhibited photographers indoors? He certainly had his A-listers. Take this photo above, by photojournalist John Chillingworth, who has Harper’s Bazaar editors Marie Louise Bousquet and Carmel Snow sat front row at a Dior show, with Avedon stuck behind them in the second row of the industry’s top talent.
In fact, Dior’s shows were always packed with socialites and even royalty. Below is a photo showing Princess Margaret attending a Dior fashion show at Blenheim Palace in 1954, seated in an armchair between John Spencer-Churchill, Duke of Marlborough, and his wife the Duchess of Marlborough Alexandra Mary Cadogan Spencer- Churchill. Talk about fashion royalty.
It became the norm in the 1960s, during the rise of French designers like Yves Saint Laurent (who opened his Rive Gauche boutique in 1966) and Pierre Cardin. Stars like Barbra Streisand, Marlene Dietrich, Catherine Deneuve and Bianca Jagger attended Saint Laurent fashion shows in the 1960s and 1970s, bringing attention to the brand.
One of the first collaborations of famous brands was the friendship between Hubert de Givenchy and Audrey Hepburn.
It wasn’t until 1973 that the world saw the first recognized Paris Fashion Week (New York Fashion Week was founded in 1943). Cardin, below, attends a Thierry Mugler fashion show in 1980.
As the 1980s began, Andy Warhol and Brooke Shields sat front row at the Valentino show in 1982. And of course, Halston had his own celebrity camp, too.
His friends, like Steve Rubell of Studio 54, Jagger and his model pals sat in the front row, as Lauren Hutton, Marisa Berenson and Karen Bjornson all sat in the front row. They were all stars, but it was personal. They were his friends, it didn’t feel like a corporate partnership.
In Italy, there were shows in Florence in the early 1950s, featuring designers like Simonetta Visconti, Schuberth and Emilio Pucci.
Meanwhile, in Paris, London and New York, Chris Moorethe undisputed king of catwalk photography, photographed fashion shows from the 1960s. He photographed mainly models and remembered an exceptional designer, the founder of Kenzo, Kenzo Takada.
Kenzo Takada changed everything in the presentation of fashion; in the early 1970s, when most workshops still featured small, dark gatherings in stuffy venues, Kenzo took Paris by storm with shows that had more of a music festival atmosphere, wrote Moore on Instagram.
Happy and laughing models [were] full of energy and fun, of course reflecting his own sunny, optimistic outlook and smiling face.
