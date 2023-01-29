Fashion
Rita Ora stuns in a completely transparent latex dress after the release of a new single
RITA Ora wowed fans by donning a totally see-through latex dress to perform her new single.
The Hot Right Now singer released her latest song last week, a love track dedicated to husband Taika Waititi.
Rita, 32, took the stage last night to perform her new single You Only Love Me at Heaven nightclub in London.
The singer wowed fans by showing off her figure in a very tight and completely transparent latex dress.
Rita showed off her underboobs and toned waist in the floor-length dress as she belted out some punches on stage.
She protected her modesty with a pair of nude colored panties and two stars on her nipples.
Rita let her natural curls flow down her back as she opted for a minimal makeup palette during her performance.
The singer wowed fans when she appeared on stage to perform her latest hit and was covered in confetti during the show.
She seemed to become emotional when she was greeted on stage by the owners of the nightclub, who presented her with flowers.
It comes after Rita was spotted looking stunning in sheer bridal lingerie as her new single was released this week.
She dressed up in the cheeky outfit for the music video for her new track, You Only Love Me.
The singer struck a series of poses in the all-white outfit, which consisted of a corset lingerie set.
To really get the heart racing in the wedding-themed video, Rita also wore a white garter around her left leg.
She released her new single on Friday, which celebrates her love for her husband, Kiwi director Taika Waititi.
The song even features a vocal note from her husband, who married last August in a private ceremony.
She told The Sun: I wanted to incorporate that lived experience into my music and give fans a window into my world.
In You Only Love Me, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I experienced as I opened up to love and entered a new phase in life.
And yes, I feel like I found my happy ending. I’m so grateful to have met Taika, he’s such a supportive person.
Elsewhere, Rita confirmed she secretly married director Taika, calling the day “perfect”.
“I’m officially out of the market. I chose to keep it more private and keep it more to myself, but with my new video I’m playing on what could have been,” she told The Sun.
“When the rumors came out, ‘She is, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it, I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go as planned, that doesn’t mean that’s what actually happened.
Looking forward to her special day, Rita said: “It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly what I wanted.
“It was nice and perfect. It’s nice to keep some things to myself, sometimes it was nice and sweet. One day I’ll throw a big party.”
Although she has found her happy ending, Rita admits that she is still hesitant about whether or not to take her man’s last name.
She added to Heart Radio Breakfast: “I definitely thought about taking her last name but I worked really hard for that name Ora. I don’t know, I haven’t really decided yet.”
