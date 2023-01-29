



Chase Hunters career-high 26 and clutch basket seal Clemson win Final statistics TALLAHASSEE, Florida. Clemson University Men’s Basketball earned its 10th ACC season win over Florida State 82-81 on Saturday in spectacular fashion. hunting hunter (Atlanta, Georgia/Westlake) caught a close pass from Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) and almost went the length of the floor and delivered a game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left for the win. The Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC) were led by Hunter, Hunter Tyson (Monroe, North Carolina/Piedmont) and PJ room (Spartanburg, SC/Dorman). The 26 points, a career high for the Hunters, came on 7 of 12 shots, including 10 free throws. Tyson was the catalyst for Clemsons in the first half, scoring 17 of his 27 points in the opening stanza. He punched a career-high six threes and had seven rebounds. Hall finished with a solid 17 points and 10 boards and notched his third double-double of the season. Clemson got off to a flying start, opening the game on a 16-2 run in the opening 5:53 of the game. However, the Seminoles (7-15, 5-6 ACC) finished the first period on a 32-16 streak and took the lead at halftime. The Tigers erased a seven-point second-half deficit but would still trail by three with 25 seconds left. After Hall made two free throw attempts following a crucial offensive rebound from Schieffelin, Seminoles Matthew Cleveland made just one free throw to set up the Tigers’ final game. With 8.5 seconds on the clock, the heroism of the Hunters took over and he finished the winning game to give Clemson the victory. Off the Tiger Bank, RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) had eight points and four rebounds. Godfrey also added a career-high three blocks. Hunter Dillon (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) got his second straight start and added five rebounds and five assists. Clemson will return to the field on Tuesday, January 31 when he travels to Boston College. The game is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. and will air on ACCN. Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook (/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@clemsonmbb). Remarks: Clemson improved to 18-4 with the win over Florida State, the Tigers improved to 10-1 in the ACC with the win over Florida State, Clemson won their first game in Tallahassee since the Feb. 4, 2015 victory marked only the sixth time in the past 70 years in the ACC that Clemson has won four ACC road games in the same season, the record stands five in 1986-87, the first time since 2006-07 that Clemson won three one-point games in the same year Hunter Tyson finished his fifth 20-point game of the season with 27 points Tysons 10 field goals and six goals by three were career best two Tyson now has 964 career points just 36 shy of 1,000 Tyson also played his 128th career game just seven shy of breaking a school record Chase Hunter set a new career-high 26 points Hunter has now totaled 20p anointed in four games this season PJ Hall finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, he scored Halls’ sixth career double-double and third of the season with Chase Hunter and Dillon Hunter starting the game together, it was the first time brothers have started for Clemson since Dec. 20, 2009 against SC State (Tigers won 70-67 with Trevor and Devin Booker starting).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clemsontigers.com/hunters-heroics-push-clemson-past-florida-state-82-81-on-saturday-night/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

