Little Mix star Perrie Edwards looks amazing in sexy black dress on rare post-baby date





LITTLE Mix star Perrie Edwards was spotted looking amazing on a night out in a sexy black dress. The star stepped out on a rare evening without her baby son Axel, one, as she posed with her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a series of beloved snaps. 4 Perrie looked stunning in the little black dress Credit: Instagram 4 She posed with Alex for a series of snaps Credit: Instagram Perrie, 29, and Alex, 29, all dressed up as they headed out to ‘dance until their feet hurt’ on Saturday night. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram to show off her stunning look, as she slipped into a little black dress for the night. Perrie posed outside the door of her lavish home as she showed off her long, toned legs in the short black dress. The dress was adorned with silver beads on her chest to accentuate her cleavage and curves. The Little Mix singer opted for chunky black high heels to add to her look, accessorizing with simple silver jewelry. Meanwhile, she let her long blonde hair fall to her chest as she got glamorous in a face full of makeup. Perrie got up close with footballer Alex for two selfie snaps, showing off her white top, black shirt and gold chain. The couple smiled together as they headed out on a rare night out without their baby son Axel. “I forgot what it’s like to dress up and dance until my feet hurt,” Perrie wrote in the Instagram caption. Her friends and fans went wild over the snaps, calling her “divine”, “beautiful” and “perfect”. Among them was his bandmate Jade Thirlwall, who exclaimed, “Exquisite, divine, flawless.” As Stacey Solomon chimed in, “So beautiful,” Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison simply added, “Wow, man!” Perrie normally poses with her partner and son on Instagram and the couple rarely go out without the nice guy. Last month, she shared a glimpse of her family Christmas, complete with a furry sleigh and adorable presents. Axel, whom Perrie welcomed in 2021, looked delighted as he smiled as his parents held him in a family shot. The star spared no expense with a very impressive Christmas tree as well as a furry sleigh that Axel looked delighted with. Perries’ Christmas look comes after the star drove fans wild as she reunited with her bandmates Little Mix. The girl group broke up in May after wrapping up their Confetti Tour, but reunited for a series of snaps. 4 Perrie is rarely seen without her little son Axel Credit: perrieedwards/Instagram 4 The couple dressed up for a night out Credit: Instagram

