New AI assistants will teach soldiers to perform AR tasks
DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is developing AI assistants to help military personnel perform complex tasks – showing them step-by-step instructions in augmented reality (AR).
AI assistants: Depending on the day, military personnel may be tasked with dressing battle wounds, repairing combat aircraft, or piloting them. To make it easier for them to perform such complex tasks quickly and correctly, DARPA introduced the Perceptually-enabled Task Guidance (PTG) program in 2021.
The idea behind the program is that future soldiers will wear sensors, such as microphones and head-mounted cameras, that collect data about what they hear, see and say. Instructions from an AI assistant on how to complete the tasks could then be displayed to them through AR glasses.
“What we need in the middle is an assistant who can recognize what you’re doing when you start a task, who has the know-how to complete that task, who can guide you step by step, and who can alert you to any mistakes you make,” said Bruce Draper, PTG program manager, at the time of his announcement.
“The idea is partly for us to see their progress, but also for all of them to work together.”
Bruce Draper
What’s new? Since then, DARPA has awarded PTG contracts and grants to researchers from NYU, Northrop Grumman, and more. Recently, the groups gathered at MIT’s Hacker Reactor to showcase early versions of their AI assistants.
“The idea is partly for us to see their progress, but also for all of them to work together so that we get that kind of cross-stimulation of groups working with each other,” Draper said.
Order: The first three types of tasks that DARPA wants PTG systems to help are mechanical repair, battlefield medicine, and pilot guidance.
For this first demo, however, the teams weren’t supposed to show how their AI assistants could help fly helicopters – instead, they demonstrated how the systems could help someone track a cooking recipe.
“[Cooking is] visually quite complex,” Draper said. “There is specialized terminology. There are specialized devices, and there are a lot of different ways to do this, so it’s a really good area of practice for all sorts of other high-skilled tasks.
“I’m really impressed with how quickly people are moving towards the goals,” he added.
In addition to showing DARPA their systems in development, the teams also had the opportunity to demonstrate them to some of the service members who might actually use the technology – this allowed the researchers to get feedback on what works or not of the target end user.
“At the same time, [the military members] hopefully get a sense of where the technology is heading so they can bring it back to their leadership in terms of future possibilities,” Draper said.
Over-performing AI: It’s unclear when DARPA expects the military to be able to deploy PTG systems, but some of the teams are ahead of schedule, Draper says, already demonstrating how their AIs could perform medical tasks. on the battlefield.
Civilians may also have the ability to use AI assistants – other technologies that we use every day, such as GPS and internetwas developed for the military before making its way to the consumer market.
“We believe that our system would not only be useful to DARPA and the military, but also to regular users and people who want to perform new or complex tasks,” said Ehsan Elhamifar, a professor at Northeastern University and one of the recipients of the PTG scholarship.
