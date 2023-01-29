Boise State Athletics





BOISE, Idaho Boise State’s men’s tennis finished a doubleheader on Saturday with its second victory of the day, a 7-0 sweep of the Whitman Blues. The win took the Broncos to 2-0 on the year. Boise State opened the game by sweeping the three-double contest to earn the team point. Caden Moortgat and Sam Sipel picked up a 6-1 victory on the first court, as did John Chin and James Van Herzeele at the #2 position to clinch the team point. Meanwhile, Simon’s Ark Ribs and Michael Bott finished it with a 6-2 victory in third place. In singles, Arca Costas and Chin picked up quick wins dropping just one match in four sets combined. Arca Costas shut out his second opponent on Saturday to get the ball rolling for the Broncos. Chin followed with a 6-1, 6-0 win on court two to give Boise State a 3-0 lead. Ryo Minakata scored the game-breaking point on court three, where it won in dominant fashion 6-2, 6-1, making it 4-0 Boise State. Moortgat (field 4), Bott (field 5) and Teague Burger (court 6) all recorded straight-set wins to complete the sweep. Notable Arca Costas earned his 83rd career singles victory; it remains in 12th place all-time in program history.

Arca Costas and Bott picked up their second doubles victory of the day; for Bott it was his 12th win of the season, while it was the 10th for Arca Costas.

Sam Sipel and Moortgat earned their 12th doubles win of the year, 7-5 as a team.

Getting their first singles victory in a Bronco uniform were newcomers John Chin on court two and Teague Burger on court six. And after Boise State will be back in action on February 2 when the Broncos travel to face the Washington Huskies in Seattle. Agate Boise State (2-0) vs. Whitman (0-1)

January 28, 2023 | Boise, Idaho (Boas Indoor Tennis Center) Double Moortgat/ Sam Sipel (BSU) def. Guzman/Huang (WC) 6-1 Chin/ James Van Herzeele (BSU) def. Chopra/Manov (WC) 6-1 Arca Costas/Bott (BSU) defeated. Baker/Charles Rush (WC) 6-2

Order of arrival: 1, 2, 3 Simple Simon’s Ark Ribs (BSU) def. Harshvardhan Chopra (WC) 6-1, 6-1 John Chin (BSU) def. Diego Guzman (WC) 6-1, 6-0 Ryo Minakata (BSU) def. Lucas Huang (WC) 6-2, 6-1 Caden Moortgat (BSU) def. Artem Manov (WC) 6-4, 6-1 Michael Bott (BSU) def. Noah Baker (WC) 6-2, 6-4 Teague Burger (BSU) def. Alexander Raffo (WC) 6-2, 6-4

Finishing order: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

