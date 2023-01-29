Fashion
Oklahoma routs No. 2 Alabama, No. 13 Xavier falls on upset Saturday
The last weekend of January continued an exciting season of men’s college basketball. Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s action, which featured notable upsets from the first tip of the day.
DASHBOARD: Click or tap here to see all scores
Oklahoma inflicted No. 2 Alabama’s first loss since mid-December in impressive fashion. The Sooners blasted the Crimson Tide 93-69.
Oklahoma’s 24-point win comes after it went on a three-game losing streak and lost by 27 to TCU on Tuesday. Saturday was a different story, however, after Grant Sherfield and Jalen Hill combined for 56 points (30 and 26, respectively). The Sooners shot 59.6% from the field and were 75% dead on 3, making nine of their 19 attempts.
JALEN. HILL!
Brandon Miller found himself on the wrong side of a poster as Oklahoma beat Alabama. pic.twitter.com/2Ss3cWxlht
The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 28, 2023
Defensively, the Sooners shut down Brandon Miller, the NBA’s top draft prospect, limiting him to 4 of 14 shooting and just 11 points. The impressive performance had Oklahoma fans storming the field.
In the SEC-Big 12 challenge, Tennessee’s No. 4 easily edged Texas’ No. 10 82-71 at home.
The Longhorns stayed close early in the first half, but Tennessee jumped to 9-0 which kept Texas at bay throughout. The Volunteers then took a 22-point lead, their biggest lead of the game.
However, Texas made two concerted efforts to cut the deficit in the second half, but the nation’s best defense dashed any hopes of a comeback.
Olivier Nkamhoua led all scorers with a season-high 27 points on an impressive 12-for-15 shot. Zakai Zeigler followed with 22 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Sir’Jabari Rice led Texas with a season-high 21 points off the bench.
Tennessee shot 55.6 percent in the game and outshot the Longhorns 38-24, including 11 offensive rebounds.
The Vols improve to 18-3 while Texas drops to 17-4. The wins have established some balance in the interconference challenge, but the Big 12 still lead 4-3.
UT victory. pic.twitter.com/9IGgU9JoKu
Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 29, 2023
BRACKETOLOGY: Predict the March Madness men’s bracket 50 days before the selection Sunday
The blue bloods battle between the two winningest programs in NCAA DI men’s basketball ended with No. 9 Kansas outlasting Kentucky on the road 77-68.
Jalen Wilson beat Kansas with 22 points and eight rebounds. KJ Adams Jr. added 17 points and three other starters contributed to double digits, including an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double from Kevin McCullar Jr.
The Jayhawks led for most of the game, but neither team led by more than 10 points. In the final minutes, Wilson and McCullar Jr. hit critical 3-pointers to extend their lead to a game at two possessions.
The defending champions snapped a three-game losing streak and avoided recording the Jayhawks’ longest skid under coach Bill Self. Meanwhile, Kansas crushed the Wildcats’ four-game winning streak.
Next, Kansas travels to No. 5 Kansas State to avenge the loss that triggered its three-game downfall.
RELATED:The origin of the term “blue bloods” in college basketball
The SEC-Big 12 Challenge madness continued with Mississippi State upsetting No. 11 TCU in overtime 81-74.
In overtime, the Bulldogs outscored the Horned Frogs 15-8. Tolu Smith led the way with a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds. In the loss, TCU lost guard Mike Miles, who left the game with an injury.
Two more for Tolu. TCU timeout!
The bump is ‘ #HailState X @ToluSmith1 pic.twitter.com/vwEPuSpuQj
Mississippi State Men’s Basketball (@HailStateMBK) January 28, 2023
Missouri knocked out No. 12 Iowa State 78-61. The Tigers shot 46.7 percent on 3-pointers behind D’Moi Hodge’s 17 on five 3-pointers. Kobe Brown also added 20 points in the win.
.@Dmoi_VI is a man on a mission this week!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/aa93fDAj9l
Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 28, 2023
Missouri’s upset was fueled by the Tigers winning the turnover battle, scoring 20 points on Iowa State’s 19 turnovers. The Tigers won the turnover battle 19-12.
RANKINGS: See the latest AP poll
Creighton handed No. 13 Xavier his second loss in the Big East, blasting the Musketeers 84-67. Arthur Kaluma’s 20 points led the way as the Bluejays had five players with double-digit scoring. Ryan Nembhard finished just short of a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Defensively, the Bluejays blocked Xavier’s leading scorer, Souley Boum, limiting him to 2 points, the lowest of the season. With the win, Creighton is now 7-2 since Ryan Kalkbrenner made his return. That day, Kalkbrenner had 17 points on nine shots. Creighton improved to 7-3 in the Big East well within striking distance of Xavier (9-2 in conference).
R2 LIME BURNER!!#CreightonVsCancer pic.twitter.com/H9Mkza33h6
Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) January 28, 2023
After leading by six at the break, West Virginia escaped No. 15 Auburn in a hard-fought 80-77 win at home. The Tigers fought back in the second half to make this one more interesting, outscoring the Mountaineers by 13 after halftime, but ultimately victory was out of reach as Auburn never led in the game. WVU also finished 9 for 20 over 3s.
We have the W#HailWV pic.twitter.com/PiReWCW8Wc
WVU Men’s Basketball (@WVUhoops) January 28, 2023
Auburn failed to keep West Virginia off the free throw line; WVU went 21 for 25 from the strip. Auburn had three starters who finished in double digits, Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan, while KD Johnson posted 10 points off the bench. It’s Auburn’s second straight loss to an unranked opponent.
The win is West Virginia’s second behind a ranked opponent this season after beating TCU earlier this month. WVU guard Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points to go along with six boards and three assists. Stevenson’s points record last season, 25, also came against Auburn while playing for South Carolina.
BACK ON TRACK: 4 pre-season favorites who stumbled, regrouped and may be ready for a race
Hofstra ended No. 18 Charleston’s 20-game winning streak with an 85-81 victory. The winning streak was the longest in the country.
Hofstra’s Aaron Estrada shot 5-9 from deep en route to a team-leading 25 points. Pride as a team shot 50% from deep. Meanwhile, Hofstra limited Charleston to 16 percent shooting from three, missing 26 three-point attempts.
#PrideOfLI pic.twitter.com/VEFArUyBtW
Hofstra Men’s Basketball (@HofstraMBB) January 28, 2023
Pittsburgh beat No. 20 Miami 71-68. The Panthers used an impressive comeback to claim the ranked victory.
Pitt finished the game on an 11-0 run, holding Miami scoreless in the final 2:26. Blake Hinson led the way with his 21 points and five three-pointers, while Jamarius Burton added 19 points.
Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) January 28, 2023
|
