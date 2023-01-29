EKU retires in late stages to earn 73-63 win over Knights





Next game: Kennesaw State University 02/02/2023 | 7:30 p.m. ESPN 680/105.7 February 02 (Thu) / 7:30 p.m. Kennesaw State University LOUISVILLE, Ky. For the second time in less than 48 hours, ASUN conference opponents in the state, Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky, faced off on the hardwood, and the teams competed in another game fierce competition. After the Knights won in thrilling fashion Thursday at Freedom Hall, the host Colonels closed out tonight’s game with a solid finish to claim a 73-63 win at Baptist Health Arena at Alumni Coliseum. The game was close throughout, but Eastern raced 16-7 in the 4:56 final to take the win by 10 points. In doing so, the Colonels flipped the script on the Knights. On Thursday, Bellarmine closed with a 13-3 run in the final five minutes to take the win. Tonight, the Knights burned the net for 58% shooting in the first half, but cooled to just 34% in the second period as Bellarmine threw 17 of their 22 3-point attempts after halftime. However, Bellarmine’s head coach Scott Davenport said the key to the game was bouncing back. “In the first half they got one point past us and it’s a two-point game,” he said. “At under-eight (timeout), they have four more rebounds for the game, and the score is tied. They end up with over-nine rebounds for the game, and we’re down by 10 points.” Eastern (14-9, 7-3 ASUN) picked up a 22-point, 13-rebound performance from Devontae Blanton to lead the way. The Colonels, who finished with a 37-28 rebounding advantage, also had 20 points off Leland Walker’s bench. The Knights (10-13, 5-5 ASUN) were led by Garrett Tipton with 17 points while Juston Betz added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bellarmine’s other top producers were Peter Suder who had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Alec Pfriem had a solid stat line with nine points, six rebounds and five assists. Bellarmine heads home for his next two games, entertaining ASUN co-leader Kennesaw State Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Jacksonville State Saturday at 4 p.m. Davenport said the importance of the games cannot be underestimated due to the time of year. “I told the team, the next game we play will be in February, and that’s all you have to say.” For more Bellarmine Athletics coverage, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).

