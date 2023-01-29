Swedish pop star ZARA LARSSON slammed for wearing dress containing BURZUM artwork





swedish pop star Zara Larson was criticized for wearing a dress containing a piece of the controversial Norwegian black metal band’s t-shirt BURZUM. BURZUM was founded by Kristian “Varg” Vikernes (a.k.a Count Grishnackh), who was convicted in 1994 and sentenced to Norway’s longest prison term of 21 years for the August 1993 murder of MAYBE guitarist Oystein Aarseth (a.k.a Euronym) and for burning down three churches, including the original Holmenkollen Chapel next to the Holmenkollen ski jump in Oslo. He was released from prison in 2009 after serving 16 years of that sentence. Friday (January 27),Larsson showed up at the “P3 Gold” (Annual Swedish Radio Music Awards) live awards ceremony wearing a dress featuring some of the artwork featured on BURZUMit is “Filosofem” album, as well as pieces of t-shirts from CANNIBAL CORPSE and FREAK. Her too shared a TikTok video of her wearing the same outfit. But Larsson claims she was unaware that her dress included material associated with the famous Norwegian black metal musician and right-wing extremist. “Oopsie, I had no idea. I just thought my clothes looked cool,” she wrote in a message to The evening newspaper. “It was unfortunate.” The 25-year-old singer also pointed out that she was not wearing BURZUM shirt. “To clarify, I wasn’t wearing their merchandise, I was wearing Raf Simons (with a print of them I guess),” she added, referring to the Belgian fashion designer who apparently came up with the idea for her dress. Cultural journalist Ika Johannessonwho wrote a book on Swedish metal music, says SVT on LarssonThe Faux Pas: “This isn’t the first or the last time someone wants to look cool by choosing details from a culture they know nothing about.” After Viker’s was released from prison, he continued to express extreme views about his website, claiming that “civil war, race war and a return to extreme nationalism” are “the only solution”. He added: “Nothing but a new ice age can stop immigration from Asia and Africa.” Larsson just released a new single, “I can’t tame it”the first taste of his forthcoming fourth studio album. She performed “I can’t tame it” see you on Friday “P3 Gold” ceremony while wearing a different outfit. Image reproduced with the kind permission of Zara Larsonit is ICT Tac

