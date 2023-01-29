Zadig & Voltaire Face Artist Plagiarism Accused for Paris Fashion Week





Julien Charrière Zadig & Voltaire represent a haute couture brand. The brand designed a promotional video for the Women’s Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The video features a fountain and flames. But, the video may not be an original creation of the brand, which is why there are accusations of plagiarism. The work of Julian Charrires circulates all over the world A photo by Julian Charrires, And Beneath It All Flows Liquid Fire, 2019.

COURTESY OF SEAN KELLY The brand’s video featuring a flaming fountain is very similar to the work of Julian Charrires. Social media users also recognized it. Zadig & Voltaire posted the video on the brand’s Instagram account on January 19. In the video, orange flames burning through the background are lit in a three-ring fountain. Julian Charrire is a Franco-Swiss artist who created a similar video in 2019. And Beneath It All Flows Liquid Fire is the name of Charrires’ video creation. His video consists of a three-step fountain, a fire, and a black background that highlights them. His work has circulated in many international halls. Excerpt from the promotional video for the Zadig & Voltaires Paris fashion show.

THROUGH INSTAGRAM These locations, for example, are France, Switzerland and New York. Another place in America where you can see the creation of Charrires is Art Basel Miami Beach. But, the similarity between this video and Zadig & Voltaires is undeniable. Both have a crackling sound of fire. Get the latest articles delivered to your inbox Sign up for our free weekly newsletter Please check your inbox to activate your subscription Thanks! Zadig & Voltaire removed comments from posts mentioning Julian Charrire Zadig & Voltaire, FALL-WINTER 23 COLLECTION Julian Charrire reached out and talked about the Zadig & Voltaires Fashion Week promotional video. He said the brand never contacted him and asked for permission to use his work. I only found out about this campaign a few days ago when people contacted me about it and started tagging me, he said in his Instagram statement. He also noted that Zadig & Voltaire had removed all comments mentioning his name under their posts and reels. Because of this, he decided to upload his video, which was created in 2019. His video is well recognized and has more than 2000 likes. Additionally, art professionals started sharing his video, such as Olafur Eliasson. Zadig & Voltaire never made an official comment related to the charges against them, other than removing comments related to Julian Charrire. The brand made its show at Poush on Friday. Push is a trendy studio dedicated to emerging artists.

Through Angela DavicNews, findings, in-depth reports and analysis Angela is a journalism student at the Faculty of Political Science in Belgrade and received a scholarship for further education in Prague. She did her internship at the daily DANAS and worked as editor-in-chief at Talas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecollector.com/zadig-voltaire-face-artist-plagiarism-charges-for-paris-fashion-week/

