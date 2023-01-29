First Look at Nadia Ferreira’s Wedding Dress: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: BACKGRID/MEGA Nadia Ferreira looked like a fairytale princess in the first photos of her wedding dress from her lavish wedding ceremony in Mark Anthony. The former Miss Universe Paraguay, 23, dazzled in the stunning floral lace dress of Lahav Power as she said on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Prez Art Museum in Miami. Although he didn’t steal the show from his beautiful wife, the 54-year-old Grammy-winning singer came close in his Christian Dior combination! More about Mark Anthony In the snaps, Nadia is seen holding her extravagant train in her hand as she walks through a set of privacy walls and down a steep staircase. With her signature raven locks swept up into a classic bun, the former model’s natural beauty took center stage. The dress matched her beauty, as the dazzling number featured fabulous floral appliques floating around her neckline. The guest list included Marc’s famous friend David Beckham also the best man and his wife Victoria Beckham. However, the Latin salsa kings have two children, 14-year-old twins emma and Maxwhich he shares with his third ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, were not present. It is unclear if her other four children witnessed the special occasion. They include wires Christian21, and Ryan19, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and daughter Ariana26 years old and son hunt26, who he shares with an ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado. The ceremony comes a few months after the cute couple announced their engagement on May 13. Nadia took it instagram to show off the sparkler, captioning the snap, Engagement partyyyyy!!! @MarcAnthony. Before the wedding, a source said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Marcs ex JLo sent flowers to the happy couple. Jen stopped having an opinion on Marc’s love life a long time ago. It’s been so many years since they broke up at this point and they’ve both moved on with other people, the source explained. Hot Items Currently trendy now



The insider added that Marc and Jennifer are fully focused on co-parenting Emme and Max. One of the reasons Jen and Marc’s co-parenting relationship works so well is because they keep their conversations about the kids, they continued. The only thing that matters to her is that everyone he’s with is good with Max and Emme. As fans know, Jennifer also moved on after splitting with Marc and ended up rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck in April 2021. They would marry in 2022. Related link Related: Marc Anthony’s Wife: All About His Relationships With Nadia Ferreira, J.Lo, and More Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

