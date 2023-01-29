WMU men’s basketball loses in dramatic fashion at CMU | Sports





Western Michigan men’s basketball lost to rival Central Michigan by a score of 69-70 in devastating fashion on Saturday night. WMU had an 11-point lead with four minutes to go but couldn’t hold on. The Broncos have now lost four straight and their record drops to 6-15 overall and 2-6 in Mid-American Conference play. Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos in scoring with 27 points with five of his six field goals coming from beyond the arc. The senior reached the free throw line 12 times and made 10. Rookie Seth Hubbard scored 16 of the Broncos’ 19 bench points, going 6-10 from the field and 3-6 from three. WMU gave up 18 points on turnovers in the game and only scored eight points on turnovers themselves, a stat that has been a problem all year. WMU has scored more points on turnovers than its opponent in just five of its 21 games this season. The Broncos opened the scoring by beating the Chips 21-11 in the first 11 minutes. Norman Jr. scored nine of those 21 points. It was a back and forth battle for the remainder of the half with WMU eventually leading by eight with the score at 33-25 heading into the second half. WMU leads by seven points or more for the first 10 minutes of the second half. With 9:43 on the clock, CMU’s Reggie Bass hit a three and was fouled to bring the Chips within five. However, WMU responded well by going 14-8 in the next six minutes. The score was 66-55 with four minutes to go. The CMU did not give up, however. The Chips went on a 12-1 run to cut the deficit to one with 16 seconds left. Norman Jr. was fouled on the next possession and had a chance to give the Broncos a three-point lead. The senior hit one of the two on the line and the door was open for CMU to win the game. With no downtime, the chips went the full length of the floor and Brian Taylor hit a three over the outstretched arms of Titus Wright. The Broncos had five seconds to shake things up, but Norman Jr.’s three-point attempt failed to make it 70-69. In the final four minutes, the Broncos went 3-7 from the free throw line. WMU drew 17-25 from the charity strip in the game. The Broncos also turned the ball over twice in those four minutes, which led to four CMU points. WMU appears to be bouncing back Tuesday when it returns home to play Northern Illinois. The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+ and Bronco Media Network.

