Bachelor Clare Crawley Reveals Wedding Dress Was Stolen While Vacationing With Ryan Dawkins
Bachelor Clare Crawley reveals her wedding dress was stolen while vacationing with fiancé Ryan Dawkins in Hawaii
Clare Crawley borrowed something and something blue from her for her upcoming nuptials, but the something new isn’t what the bride-to-be had planned, as she had to quickly find a new wedding dress.
She recently revealed that her original wedding dress was stolen while the reality star, 41, and her fiancé Ryan Dawkins, 45, were enjoying a vacation in Hawaii.
The pair met in 2021 but kept their relationship a secret until September 2022, a month before the Mascot Sports CEO proposed.
The former Bachelorette star shared the sad news in a video on Instagram Stories as she cut fruit while sharing a ski trip with her beau and two daughters.
Stolen: Former bachelor Clare Crawley has revealed her wedding dress for her walk down the aisle with fiancé Ryan Dawkins was stolen from her car (pictured in New York in March 2020)
The reality star shared a photo of a handkerchief she received as a gift with ‘Happy Tears’ embroidered in blue with the diamond earrings she borrowed for the ceremony, writing “some something borrowed”. Something blue’ next to the photo.
She then shared the sad news that the dress she chose for her big day had been broken into.
“I know I still share this, but I’m deeply, deeply convinced that everything is supposed to happen as it should, no matter if it looks good or bad or that’s what I want or not what I want. I trust deep in my soul that everything is for a reason. And we may not know what that reason looks like right now, but it works. So let me tell you what happened,’ the former Bachelor contestant revealed in a lengthy video on her Instagram Story on Saturday.
Vacation: The couple were vacationing in Hawaii at the time of the flight. Someone broke into her car and stole the wedding dress she wanted to alter
Tears of joy: The reality TV star shared the sad story while revealing a gift she received for herself, something blue, and the diamond earrings she borrowed for the big day
“When Ryan and I returned from Hawaii earlier this week, my car had been broken into while we were away,” she explained. “And guess what was in the car?” Don’t forget that my wedding is very close. My wedding dress was in my car! It was there because I was supposed to pick it up to get its last edit and wanted to remind myself not to forget it.
With the wedding imminent, the hairstylist said she needed to focus on what was really important.
‘I thought, ‘That’s OK. It’s about when and what was being celebrated. I can wear anything, and I’ll be happy to be there.’
Engagement: The couple got engaged in October 2022, a month after going public with their relationship
When Clare went to the bridal shop to pick up her veil, she told the owner what had happened and the two were able to quickly find a new dress, which was apparently meant to be.
“Turns out this was the wedding dress that was on my Pinterest board three years ago. It’s my dream dress!’ Crawley said with tears in his eyes.
“It’s the most beautiful dress and it’s better than I could have imagined. So, [Im] still crying tears of joy but everything works as it’s supposed to and sometimes even better. Even when it looks like something bad, I think it turns out better. Turns out it’s supposed to be.
Happy ending: When Clare shared the sad news with the bridal shop owner, they found a replacement and it turned out “it was the wedding dress that was on my Pinterest board three years ago “. This is the dress of my dreams!’ (Photograph in Los Angeles in August 2015)
