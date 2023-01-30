Tiffany and Nike tease upcoming collaboration after sneaker photos leak – WWD

Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed on Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up.

The teaser was posted on Tiffany’s and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the newspaper’s Sunday print edition. He shows off a Tiffany blue shoebox with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”

Rumors surrounding the collaboration began circulating on January 24, when leaked images of a black suede Air Force 1 low top with a Tiffany blue leather swoosh surfaced on the internet. The images also depict a sterling silver backplate on the sneaker which appears to take a visual reference to the jeweler’s classic Return to Tiffany designs.

Representatives for Tiffany declined to comment at this time.

The teaser didn’t provide any specifics regarding the product, but if the sneaker speculation is true — as the teaser’s shoebox may indicate — it would mark Tiffany’s first foray into footwear. In 2005, the jeweler got an unofficial taste of its potential in the category. Next, Nike hired Nicholas Tershay, also known as Nicky Diamonds, to design a pair of low-top dunks for his skater label Diamond Supply Co.

The resulting sneaker – featuring embossed black crocodile leather trim and a silver swoosh on a Tiffany blue mesh and leather background – was dubbed the “Tiffany”.

The jeweler was not involved in the design, but the sneaker was deemed a classic and is available for sale on Sotheby’s website for $3,850.

Tiffany has engaged in an increased number of brand collaborations since its 2021 acquisition by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The jeweler has partnered with companies such as Supreme, Fendi and Patek Philippe, as well as artist Daniel Arsham and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.