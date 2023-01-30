Philadelphia wins in mainstream fashion

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. The Eagles were able to take full advantage of injuries to 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson as they won their trip to the Super Bowl 57.

The 49ers will wonder throughout the offseason how this game might have gone if Purdy hadn’t suffered a serious elbow injury. But that’s a moot point now after the disappointing result. Even in a game that turned out to be very different from what we expected and was not competitive, there are important takeaways from each side. Let’s dive into our four main takeaways from the Eagles’ win.

4 takeaways from 49ers vs. Eagles

Eagles boast rare attacking flexibility

The Eagles didn’t have to do much to win, thanks to Purdy’s early injury, as they quickly went up 21-7 after he left. Everything that happened next was inconsequential. Because as talented as the 49ers defense is, they simply couldn’t overcome their rudderless offense.

However, if the Eagles were to keep scoring and this game turned into an offensive battle, they could have continued to practice or find explosive plays. Philadelphia’s ability to split zone coverage continued to be dominant as DeVonta Smith led an incredibly balanced unit.

No contributors stood out in the stat sheet, but that’s the beauty of this Eagles offense. They’ll enter the Super Bowl with an offense that keeps defenses guessing.

Christian McCaffrey expected to be first-team All-Pro

His unfortunate performance gem of Christian McCaffreys will be lost following a resounding loss. He quickly ran for 55 yards and a touchdown before the offense was delayed by injuries. But totaling 106 yards on 19 touches against all of the Eagles’ fast and dominant trench defensemen is as impressive as it gets.

McCaffrey had been brilliant since being acquired by the 49ers, rejuvenating a career that seemed to vanish before him. Instead, the hell enters the 2023 season as one of the NFL’s top three guards, if not the No. 1 clear.

McCaffrey may not be named to the AP First-Team All-Pro roster, but there’s no doubt he’s still that kind of talent.

Losing Brock Purdy was impossible to overcome

Well, that’s not a hot take to point out that losing your overperforming third-string quarterback is hard to overcome. San Francisco might have had a chance to win this game with Purdy if everything had gone well and they had continued to force timely turnovers. Losing Purdy and having to face Johnson was game over.

The final scoreline certainly showed a blowout, but it was competitive until Johnson entered the game and quickly fumbled his own 25-yard line. Purdy may have made the same mistake, but Johnson’s inability to maintain Kyle Shanahan’s level of offensive execution was as damaging as his turnover.

Shanahan was put in a worse position when Johnson suffered a concussion and was left with either reinserting Purdy or moving McCaffrey to quarterback. Purdy, who could barely grab the ball, unsurprisingly failed. It added insult to injury on a long and unfortunate day for the 49ers.

The Eagles were lucky

I love the Eagles line-up and their ability to pressure opponents from all angles on both sides of the ball. However, it’s fair to point out their schedule strength at No. 21 and essentially having three weeks off before they reach the Super Bowl. Neither the Giants nor the 49ers without Purdy stood a chance.

Things could be very different against an AFC champion. The Chiefs and Bengals have elite QBs, great coaches and formidable defenses. They are able to push the Eagles in ways that neither the Giants nor the 49ers could because of their personnel.

Well, have a heavyweight battle in the Super Bowl, but learn more about Philadelphia than either of their possible opponents.