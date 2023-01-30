Jinger Duggar breaks strict family dress code in new photo days before shocking reveal book release





JINGER Duggar broke his strict family dress code by wearing tight jeans. Jim Bob demands that all women in the Duggar family dress conservatively in long skirts and dresses, and Jinger has his big reveal novel coming out January 31. 5 Jinger Duggar once again rebelled against her family’s strict dress code Credit: Instagram 5 Jinger wore skinny jeans in the photos to support the release of her friend’s sweatshirt line Credit: Unknown, clear with photo office In Jinger’s latest Instagram post, she posed next to her friend in support of her new clothing line. Jinger wore skintight blue jeans and a casual sweater, breaking free from Duggar’s limited dress code. She captioned her post, “My friend launched two sweatshirt collections today and we got to celebrate with a fun party.” Jinger took fans inside the apartment launch party. Her friend flaunted all new casual sweatshirts and lined the walls with gold streamers and balloons. ON THE SAME PAGE Jinger is partying with her friend a few days before her big book launch. The ex-TLCstar’s reveal aims to expose his parents, Jim BobandMichelle, to extreme religious beliefs. Jinger’s sister, Jill, took to Instagram to share her support for the release of the rebel book. Most read in Entertainment “Look what happened! Jill said to the camera in her Instagram video on Saturday while holding up a hard copy of Jinger’s book. “Thank you, Jinge, for sending me a copy of Becoming Free Indeed! Jill exclaimed. Jinger reposted the Instagram Story video and sweetly wrote, “Yeah so glad it happened! Love you so much Jill.” A “HARM” EDUCATION The sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle, Jinger left the church in 2017 and has since criticized its teachings as bigoted. Jingers’ next book should shed new light on the upbringing of sisters. Talk toPeopleJinger said: The teaching I grew up under was harmful, it was damaging, and there are lasting effects. Jinger and his 18 siblings were raised under the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a Christian organization created by disgraced minister Bill Gothard. Founder Bill, 88, led the church until 2014 when more than 30 women accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault over a decades-long period. Jill and Jinger have distanced themselves from their parents Jim Bob and Michelle in recent years. The sisters defied their father’s dress code, which prohibits women from wearing short skirts or jeans, on numerous occasions. Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have drifted away from the Duggars in recent years. Jinger moved from the family compound in Arkansas to Los Angeles, where she and Jeremy live with their two children – Felicity, four, and Evie, two. Meanwhile, his parents have been largely supportive of their controversial son Josh throughout his prison sentence for child pornography. 5 Duggar parents only allow their children to wear long dresses and conservative skirts Credit: Getty 5 Jinger has broken all of her family’s strict rules for years and is about to release a tell-all memoir Credit: Instagram/@jingervuolo 5 Her sister Jill supported her rebellious memoir published on January 31 Credit: Instagram/ jillmdillard

