Irish remain undefeated at 2023 DeCicco Duals – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Site

SOUTH BEND, Indiana – Notre Dame fencing completed a dominating weekend undefeated in their home tie, the 2023 DeCicco Duals. The Fighting Irish hosted teams from Wayne State, Florida, Lawrence, Detroit Mercy, Cleveland State, Denison, Purdue, University of Chicago, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, and Case Western Reserve.

The men’s team improves to 18-3 on the season while the women’s team holds a season record of 19-2.

DAY 1

On day one of the DeCicco Duals, the women’s team defeated Wayne State 24-3. The saber team was perfect as Kaitlyn Hulsburg, Emily Chang and Simran Moolchandaney all went 3-0 against the Warriors. The foil team of Tiaji Lukins, Ariadna Tucker and Daeuna Talavera went 2-1 in the match. The epee team posted unbeaten records as Victoria Tontcheva and Erica Cucala went 3-0, Anne Myler finished 2-0 and Miriam Grady went 1-0. The men’s team posted a 20-7 win over Wayne State. The sword finished with a 6-3 record with Riley Robinson ending their bouts 3-0. Joshua Zhang won two fights and Austin Guo won one to help the epee team win. Foil was dominated by Jason Zhao who went 3-0 with Paulo Morais and Jack Oursler contributing 2-1 each. Saber saw Henry Nadile go 3-0 and Konrad Czyewski go 2-0. Grand Dodrill also went 2-1 to lead the Irish to victory.

The Irish then played Florida where the women’s team won 26-1 and the men’s team a 25-2 victory. The women’s team had nine undefeated members in the game against the Gators. Myler, Tontcheva, Cucala, Mayah Walker, Julia McKenna, Zoe Barnette, Kate Apelian, Emily Chang, Yiyi Andrea Niu, Hulseburg and Moolchandaney all dominated their bouts. The men’s team was pretty much the same story as Gareth Spiteri, Sebastian Wozniak, Zhang and David Wozniak all posted unbeaten records for the epee team. Ethan Augustine, Philip Dority, William Chen, Zhao and Morais competed for the foil team where they lost just two bouts, finishing 7-2. Saber had an unbeaten record with Nadile, Dodril and Czyzewski all undefeated for a 9-0 finish.

Throughout the day, the Irish faced Lawrence and Detroit Mercy. The women’s team took a 24-3 victory over Lawrence while the men took a 20-7 win. The women’s foil team secured a 9-0 victory with Rebeca Candescu, Nicole Pustilnik, Paige Luong and Ariadna Tucker all undefeated. Foil took a 7-2 win with Tontcheva, Myler, Cucala and Grady all picking up the win. Saber only lost one fight in the match but Emily Chang, Hulseberg and Moolchandaney powered the Irish to win the match. The men’s team won the match at 14-1 in their 20-7 win. Foil finished the match undefeated with fights from Morias, Dority and Oursler. The epee dominated with fights from Robinson, Spiteri and Zhang taking the win. Saber had a close game but took the win 5-4. Nadile and Will Attig broke unbeaten records.

The men’s and women’s team didn’t give Detroit Mercy a single point when Tontcheva Cucala, Myler, Walker, Talavera, McKenna, Chang, Niu, Hulseberg and Moolchandaney all went undefeated for the women’s team and for the team Nick Candela, Spencer Vermeule, Hunter Candreva, David Wozniak, Zhang, Zhao, Ethan Augustin, Morias, Nadile, Czyzewski and Attig all propelled the Irish to the shutout.

The last two games of the day against Cleveland State and Denison again showed Irish dominance. The women’s team beat Cleveland State 23-4 and the men’s team 21-6. On the women’s side, Cucala, Grady, Candescu, Pustilnik, Luong, Karina Yaroshenko, Atara Greenbaum, Kara Linder and Hulseberg all scored wins for the Irish. Foil ran a perfect 9-0 run, saber finished 8-1 and epee went 6-3. The men’s side saw saber take a perfect 9-0 finish with foil going 7-2 and epee going 5-4. Spiteri, Zhang, Chen, Augustin, Dority, Attig, Nadile and Czyzewski have all had victories in their bouts.

The Irish ended the first day of duels with a shutout against Denison. The men’s team dominated the competition thanks to Zhang, Spiteri, Robinson, Chen, Augustine, Zhao, Oursler, Nadile, Czyzewski and Attig. The women’s team was the same story with wins from Myler, Grady, Tontcheva, Cucala, Candescu, Luong, Pustilnik, Apelian, Lukins, Linder, Chang and Greenbaum.

DAY 2

Day two of duels featured Purdue, University of Chicago, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana and Case Western Reserve.

The Irish kicked off against the Boilermakers. The women’s team only gave up one fight winning 26-1 and the men’s team 25-2. The epee and saber teams on the women’s side won 9-0, and foil won 8-1. Myler, Tontcheva, Talavera, Cucala, Walker, McKenna, Barnette, Apelian, Chang, Hulseberg and Moolchandaney all propelled the Irish to victory. The men’s team recorded a perfect 9-0 record for the epee team and 8-1 records for the foil and saber teams. Spiteri, Robinson, Guo, Zhao, Morais, Augustine, Oursler, Dodrill, Zhang, Czyzewski and Attig all helped the Irish win. The men’s team saw nine fights unbeaten and the women’s team had ten.

The second game of the day was against the University of Chicago where the women’s team won 25-2 and the men’s team won 21-6. Myler, Cucala, Talavera, Tontcheva, Apelian, Barnette, Tucker and Hulseberg all picked up 3-0 wins with Moolchandaney and Niu both posting 2-1 records. On the men’s side, Sebastian Wozniak, Robinson, Dodrill and Attig all posted 3-0 records with Oursler, Zhao, Morais, Czyzewski posting 2-1 records.

The women’s team shut out Michigan winning 27-0. Myler, Toncheve, Cucala, Apelian, McKenna, Tucker, Walker, Chang, Hulseberg and Niu all contributed to the Irish victory. The men’s team won over Michigan by a score of 22-5. Robinson, Sebastian Wozniak, Augustine, Morais, Czyzewski, Dodrill and Attig all won their fights 3-0 and Vermeule finished 2-1. The men’s saber team went undefeated in the match.

The men’s team shut out Michigan State in a 27-0 win. Morais, Vermeule, Robinson, David Wozniak, Oursler, Spiteri, Zhang, Dodrill, Czyzewski, Attig and Augustine all closed to propel the Irish to victory. The women’s team won against the Spartans 25-2 with unbeaten records coming from Myler, Tucker, Cucala, Walker, Apelian, Lukins, Chang, Hulseberg, Moolchandaney and Niu.

The Irish only dropped one fight in the men’s matchup against Indiana. Robinson, Vermeule, Morais, Spiteri, David Wozniak, Zhang, Dodrill, Augustine and Zhao all posted winning records. The women’s team shut out the Hoosiers with all three weapons undefeated. Cucala, Myler, Tontcheva, Lukins, Talavera, Barnette, Chang, Niu and Moolchanadaney all contributed to the Irish victory.

In the last game of the weekend for the Irish, the women’s team beat Case Western Reserve 27-0. Victory came thanks to the unbeaten records of Tucker, Tontcheva, Myler, Barnete, McKenna, Walker, Chang, Niu and Moolchanadaney. The men’s team earned a 23-4 win over the CWRU Spartans. Robinson, Vermeule, Zhang, Augustine and Dodrill took 3-0 wins. Morais, David Wozniak, Zhao and Oursler also posted winning records.

The Irish are back in action with a trip to Evanston, Illinois for the Northwestern Duals on February 4-5.