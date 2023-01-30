Fashion Show Raises Over $175,000 for Alaskan Nonprofit





Models wearing clothes by Kotzebue designer Danielle Rocks walk the runway to open the Trend Alaska fashion show in Anchorage on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Emily Mesner/DNA) This year Trendy Alaska Fashion Show helped raise over $175,000 for Let Every Woman Know-Alaska, a nonprofit that provides resources for women to help prevent gynecological cancers. The show on Saturday night featured the work of 16 designers, ranging in age from 15 to 70 and representing a wide swath from Kotzebue State to Ketchikan. Models displayed wearable artwork and a variety of clothing items, including fur-lined garments, parkas, dresses and accessories like suitcases and an umbrella. Mary Rita Ely, an ovarian cancer survivor and retired Service High School teacher, was an audience highlight when she modeled a fur coat that belonged to LEWK supporter Ellie Burnett. She died of ovarian cancer in 2022. The coat was auctioned off for $6,500. [Earlier: 16 Alaska designers are joining forces for a fundraising fashion show] Ovarian cancer survivor Mary Rita Ely wears fur coat at auction. (Emily Mesner/DNA) A model wearing an auctioned dress stands next to David Carp as he searches for bidders. (Emily Mesner/DNA) Sarah DeVolld models a dress she made. (Emily Mesner/DNA) Models pose to show off Joel Looslis’ designs as they walk the runway on Saturday. The model on the right wears clothing with ribbon colors that represent the five gynecological cancers: ovarian cancer, uterine/endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, and cancer of the vagina. (Emily Mesner/DNA) A model poses at the end of the show while wearing designs by Joel Looslis. (Emily Mesner/DNA) Members of the public enjoy auctions. (Emily Mesner/DNA) Designer Sandra McMillian holds out a heart to the audience after showing off her collection. (Emily Mesner/DNA) People crowd behind the curtains to watch the bidding. (Emily Mesner/DNA) A model sports a furry hood as she walks the runway in clothes by designer Elie Bishikwabos. (Emily Mesner/DNA) Designer Elie Bishikwabo waves to the crowd after showing off his collection. (Emily Mesner/DNA) An Alaska Airlines executive applauds after items were auctioned off at the Trend Alaska fashion show. (Emily Mesner/DNA) People model Mountain Momma clothes. (Emily Mesner/DNA) A model walks down the catwalk wearing a dress designed by Shea Zahedi. (Emily Mesner/DNA) Attendees watch as a model enters the catwalk wearing designer Shelly Wrights clothes. (Emily Mesner/DNA) Designer Shelly Wright parades after presenting her collection. (Emily Mesner/DNA) A model poses at the end of the runway and pulls out an umbrella as she wears Joel Looslis clothing and accessories. (Emily Mesner/DNA) A model walks down the catwalk displaying wearable art, named Let The Light Shine In by designer Sandra McMillian. (Emily Mesner/DNA)

