Fashion brand CAMILLA gets Forrest’s backing





Australian billionaire Dr Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s private investment firm and his wife Nicola have acquired a minority stake in Sydney-based luxury fashion brand CAMILLA in a deal worth around 40 millions of dollars. The capital injection from Tattarang marks the first time CAMILLA has entered into an investment partnership since it was launched in 2004 by Camilla Franks during Australian Fashion Week. Best known for its distinctive prints and bold designs, the fashion label is sold in 65 countries, with 22 stores in Australia and three in the United States. Tattarang’s support comes more than two years after its acquisition Adelaide bootmaker RM Williams in $190m deal. Franks said she was delighted to welcome Tattarang as an investor and partner in CAMILLA. “I have finally found the perfect partner to help us color the world. Partnering with Nicola and the Tattarang family is the perfect fit for our future vision,” Franks said. “Through focused storytelling, creative and conscious empowerment, and shared values ​​and dreams, we can take the business to a larger global stage. “Together we can elevate women globally, harnessing the incredible artistry Australia has to offer, and lead with passion.” As part of her philanthropic activities, CAMILLA is currently directing funds towards The Hunger Project’s Elected Women Representation Program, a project that helps educate women in North India after they secured seats on the board of the State of Rajasthan, where 50% of seats are awarded to females. It comes five years after the brand partnered with the same charity to help 1,000 girls living in Bihar, northern India, improve their lives and know their rights through education. The project ended 578 child marriages and helped 311 girls re-enroll in school between 2018 and 2020. It also saw 92% of girls remain unmarried through the adolescent girl program. CAMILLA also has a donation arm, which has pledged $20,000 to a Cairns-based reef research and conservation charity Citizens of Great Barrier Reef (GBR) and $50,000 to eight different charities helping Australians affected by the bushfires. The company’s line of swimwear is made from Econyl, an Italian textile made from recycled materials scavenged from the ocean to create nylon. Additionally, the brand’s polyester boardshorts are made from post-consumer waste. Nicola Forrest said she is actively working to level the playing field for female entrepreneurs and female-led or female-founded businesses, with Tattarang allocating capital both directly and through women-in-stage funds. “It’s time for a change: I believe equality is greater and having gender as a goal will produce results for women and men,” Forrest said. “It’s good for business because there is a strong correlation between gender equality and organizational success in terms of profitability, attraction and retention of top talent, and company reputation. “We will support the next generation of female entrepreneurs who are ready to take risks and pursue their dreams – Australia needs more entrepreneurs like Camilla Franks.” Help us provide you with quality journalism.

As a free, independent news site providing daily updates

during a time of unprecedented challenges for businesses around the world

we ask for your support

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessnewsaustralia.com/articles/forrest-familys-tattarang-backs-fashion-label-camilla.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos