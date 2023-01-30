Princess Diana’s dress sells for over $600,000 at auction





One of Princess Dianas dresses sold well above the pre-auction estimate. Diana’s 1989 purple silk velvet dress, designed by Victor Edelstein, was estimated at $80,000 to $120,000. The dress, which featured a tulip-shaped skirt and three intricate gold buttons down the back of the bodice, ultimately sold for five times the estimate at $604,800 according to Sotheby’s. According to the Sothebys auction note, Edelstein designed the dress as part of her fall 1989 collection. The dress was first auctioned in June 1997, shortly before Diana’s death on August 31, 1997. At the time, the Princess of Wales had sold almost 80 dresses from her wardrobe to charitable purposes at an auction at Christies New York on behalf of the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund and AIDS Crisis Trust. Princess Diana’s dress was included in Victor Edelstein’s 1989 fall collection. Sotheby’s In 1991 Diana was photographed in the dress of Antony Charles Robert Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon. While the photo was widely publicized, it was also used as the inspiration for a famous portrait of the princess by Douglas Hardinge Anderson. Today the portrait hangs in the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she was previously president. Another of Dianas Edelstein’s dresses was auctioned off in 2019. The off-the-shoulder midnight blue velvet princess dress was sold by Kerry Taylor Auctions for 220,000 (about $272,382 today). The dress has been worn many times, including during a state visit to Austria in 1986 when she sat for a 1997 portrait taken by Lord Snowdon, as well as to a dinner at the White House in 1985 where she danced with John Travolta. Sothebys also recently auctioned off one of the princess’s prized jewels. There were four bidders on the item, however, on January 18, the cross was purchased by Kim Kardashian for $197,453. According to the auction house, the reality TV star bought the cross for more than double its pre-auction estimate.” The cross was designed by Garrard in the 1920s and, according to the auction house, has a “total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats”. Diana once carried the cross on October 27, 1987 at a charity gala in London. According to the auction house, it is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the princess, and after her death it has never been seen in public until now.

