Patek Philippe unveils six new timepieces for men

Patek Philippe’s latest addition of six men’s watches to its stable of complications and iconic designs highlights the manufacture’s varied areas of excellence.

Whether it’s grand or useful complications for everyday use, timepieces with classic and timeless designs, sporty and elegant watches, ladies’ jewelry watches or rare handcrafted creations, Patek Philippe belongs to a small group of fine watchmaking houses that produce watches in all categories. The last family-owned and independent Geneva watch manufacturer has constantly evolved its current collections by creating brand new models or reinterpreting the aesthetics of existing variants. Here we present the six new men’s watches from the manufacture that were presented recently.

REF. 5373P-001: ATTACHMENT CHRONOGRAPH WITH PERPETUAL CALENDAR FOR LEFT-HANDED

Inspired by a one-of-a-kind watch from 1927, Patek Philippe has created this new left-handed timepiece, a first in the manufacture’s recent history. The Ref. 5373P-001 split-seconds monopusher chronograph with perpetual calendar differs from its predecessor, the Ref. 5372, with its inverted displays and unusual control elements.

This very exclusive model, produced in small series for not only left-handers but also connoisseurs of choice rarities, is powered by the CHR 26-525 PS Q caliber manufactured by Patek Philippe. Launched in 2010, the 7.3mm hand-wound movement is the thinnest split-seconds chronograph and perpetual calendar movement ever produced. Since 2017, it has been available in a platinum model with a blue sunburst dial (Ref. 5372P-001), as well as a vertical satin-brushed rose gold dial (Ref. 5372P-010).

The 38.3mm platinum case features a crown with an integrated chronograph monopusher at 9 o’clock and a split-seconds pusher at 8 o’clock. It sports an elegant look with its polished concave bezel, its slightly domed sapphire crystal, its hollowed and satin-brushed sides, as well as its finely curved lugs and its spring bars adorned with decorative cabochons.

An anthracite gray dial with a gradient black rim, inverted counters/windows and snailed black counters contrast beautifully with the vertical satin-brushed decoration. Another one

Ref. 5204G-001 with olive green dial and matching calfskin strap Opposite: Ref. 5373P-001 is designed for left-handers. The striking aesthetic features are the varnished chronograph hands that stand out in bright red. The small seconds counter is at 3 o’clock, while the moon phase is at 6 o’clock. Two round apertures for leap year and day/night indications appear respectively between 10 and 11 o’clock and between 1 and 2 o’clock.

The dashing watch comes with an interchangeable sapphire crystal and solid case backs. Like all Patek Philippe platinum editions, it features a brilliant-cut diamond set at 12 o’clock. The urban and sporty vibe extends to the black calf leather strap with embossed fabric pattern and contrasting red stitching. This new grand complication model replaces references 5372P-001 and 5372P-010.

REF. 5204G-001: ATTACHMENT CHRONOGRAPH WITH PERPETUAL CALENDAR

Patek Philippe has revisited one of its great classics by dressing it in a 40 mm case in hand-polished white gold with an olive green dial enhanced with a sunburst decoration and a gradient black rim.

The harmonious arrangement of the dial, underlined by the contrast between olive green and white, ensures optimum legibility of the multiple displays: day and month in a double window at 12 o’clock; date hand and moon phase window at 6 o’clock; small seconds and 30-minute instantaneous counter in two finely snailed sub-dials at 9 and 3 o’clock. Two small round windows present the leap year cycle between 4 and 5 o’clock and the day/night indication between 7 and 8 o’clock.

The transparent sapphire case back – interchangeable with a solid case back – allows you to admire all the technical complexity and manual finishing of the caliber CHR 29-535 PS Q, rich in seven patented innovations. The timepiece is completed with a shiny olive green calf leather strap with contrasting beige stitching.

REF. 5935A-001: WORLD TIME AUTOMATIC FLYBACK CHRONOGRAPH

Patek Philippe has reinterpreted this cult model in its first version in steel, a metal rarely seen in the manufacture’s collections. The vintage-inspired pink gold opaline dial features a “carbon” motif in the center which gives the watch a sporty and dynamic look.

The World Time function displays the time in 24 time zones simultaneously thanks to an exclusive patented mechanism which corrects all the displays by simply pressing the pusher at 10 o’clock. The case is a bit larger at 41mm, giving more space to the city record and maximizing its readability. The central chronograph hand is complemented by a finely snailed instantaneous 30-minute counter at 6 o’clock. Thanks to the vertical disc clutch ensuring minimal wear, the central chronograph hand can also be used to display the running seconds. The flyback function instantly allows a new timing operation while the chronograph is already running.

In addition to an exhibition caseback that reveals the construction and refined finishes of the automatic CH 28-520 HU caliber, this watch is delivered with two calfskin straps, one in grained taupe and the other in beige with a nubuck finish.

REF. 5990/1A-011: NAUTILUS FLYBACK CHRONOGRAPH TRAVEL TIME

In 2006, the 30th anniversary of the Nautilus collection, the Ref. The 5980/1 Nautilus flyback chronograph has been unveiled. This model was later joined by Ref. 5990/1 Nautilus Travel Time Chronograph in a steel version in 2014, followed by a rose gold version in 2021.

Patek Philippe has since revisited the steel version by pairing it with a new blue dial displaying a radiant sunburst pattern and a gradient black rim. The dial of this 40.5mm model is enhanced with the brand’s horizontal raised Nautilus motif, and is adorned with applied indexes, as well as rounded baton-style hands in white gold.

The self-winding caliber CH 28-520 C FUS brings together three useful and practical complications: a flyback chronograph, the Travel Time function and the date indicated by a hand at 12 o’clock. The steel bracelet, featuring Patek Philippe’s patented folding clasp secured by four independent clasps, is equipped with a new lockable adjustment system that allows an increase of 2 mm or 4 mm in length.

REF. 5712/1R-001: NAUTILUS WITH A MOON PHASE

This eye-catching 40mm rose gold iteration features a sunburst brown dial with a gradient black outline that creates a warm harmony with the radiant precious metal. In addition to the hours and minutes, the ultra-thin automatic caliber 240 PS IRM C LU displays the small seconds at 4 o’clock, as well as three complications: a power reserve indication between 10 and 11 o’clock; date indicated by a hand at 7 o’clock, with a moon phase in its center.

The original layout of the dial functions gives the watch its characteristic appearance, while the readability of the dial with the instantly recognizable embossed Nautilus pattern is enhanced by applied indexes and rounded stick-type hour and minute hands, all in rose gold with luminescent coating.

The octagonal bezel water-resistant to 60 m and the integrated bracelet made up of three rows of links are enhanced by a refined contrast between polished and satin-finished artisanal finishes. Like all new Patek Philippe watch straps, this model is also equipped with a new lockable adjustment system that allows for a 2mm or 4mm increase in length.

REF. 5811/1G-001: NAUTILUS DATE WITH LARGE SECONDS

One of the most sought-after watch models by collectors, the Nautilus Ref. 5711/1 was first introduced in different steel versions, followed by a rose gold edition from 2015. However, after retiring the reference last year, Patek Philippe started a new chapter for the Elegant and beloved sports watch with this reinterpretation in white gold combined with a sunray blue dial and a gradient black outline.

The new, slightly larger 41mm model also features applied indexes and rounded baton-style hands in white gold with white luminescent coating. The date disc at 3 o’clock, underlined by a white gold aperture frame, bears the font “40 ans”.

In addition to these specificities, the 120m waterproof watch also boasts several technical feats. A nod to the original 1976 Nautilus model, the two-piece construction case is paired with a new patent-pending pull-lever system that allows the dial-side winding stem to be removed without requiring access through the back . This device is designed to replace the old “split rod” system.

The self-winding caliber 26-330 SC, seen through a transparent sapphire caseback, is equipped with a “stop second” device allowing the time to be set to the nearest second. And to accompany this new watch, Patek Philippe has created matching white gold cufflinks adorned with a sunburst blue center and a gradient black edge, as well as the horizontally embossed Nautilus motif.

(Images: Patek Philippe)

This article was first published on Prestige Singapore