Michigan Falls at Sharpshooting Penn State in Road Matinee





Next game: to the northwest 02/02/2023 | 6:00 PM CT ESPN2 February 02 (Thu) / 6:00 PM CT at North West To place: State College, Pennsylvania (Bryce Jordan Center

Score: Penn State 83, Michigan 61

Recordings: UM (11-10, 5-5 B1G), PSU (14-7, 5-5 B1G)

Next UM event: Thursday, February 2 – at Northwestern (Evanston, Ill.) 6 p.m. CST (TV: ESPN2) STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jett Howard returned from injury with 21 points behind five three-pointers, but the University of Michigan men’s basketball team lost 83-61 to Penn State on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) at the Bryce Jordan Center. Leaders and best Howard scored a team-high 21 points, while Kobe Bufkin added eight points and six rebounds. Jace Howard scored a career-high six points in the second half. Turning With a one-point lead in the first half, Penn State went 18-2 behind five straight three-pointers to take a 17-point halftime advantage, and Michigan was not in able to overcome the three-point barrage the rest of the game. First half After falling behind 4-0 in the opening minutes, Jet Howard drained two three-pointers in under 45 seconds to give Michigan (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) their first lead of the game. Penn State’s Jalen Pickett answered with seven unanswered runs, giving the Nittany Lions a five-point lead in the first media timeout. Penn State (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) extended its lead to eight, but Howard went on a 7-0 run to pull the Wolverines to one point, 16-15, with 12:04 to go. . the half. Howard scored 13 of UM’s first 15 points, shooting 5-on-5 from the field over the first eight minutes. The Nittany Lions again took an eight-point lead after scoring five of their next seven field goals, but Michigan responded with a 9-2 run – courtesy of five extra points from Howard – to close in at again from striking distance, trailing 31-30 with 4:30 remaining in the half. Over the next three minutes, Penn State made five unanswered three-pointers, and Andrew Funk capped the run with a lay-up and one. The Nittany Lions scored 18 straight points behind six straight field goals, and although Bufkin beat the buzzer with a midrange jumper to end Wolverines’ drought, the Maize and Blue were trailing 49-32 at half-time. Second part Penn State beat Michigan 11-2 in the first three minutes of halftime behind three more triples to extend its lead to 26. After the Wolverines scored five unanswered points with just over 13 minutes left, the Nittany Lions responded with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to extend their lead to 73-41. Michigan defeated Penn State 20-10 in the final 9:45 behind a career-high six points of James Howard. The reserves made five of their last seven field goal attempts to cut the deficit to 83-61 before the final buzzer. And after Michigan will wrap up its two-game road swing against Northwestern on Thursday night (February 2) at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Remarks Jet Howard scored a record five hat-tricks in a game featuring the Big Ten’s top three shooters from beyond the arc (Andrew Funk, 67 3PM; Jett Howard , 55; Seth Lundy, 49). Howard made his first seven shot attempts en route to an 18-point first half. Bufkin had six rebounds, one shy of his career high of seven (vs. Ohio, Nov. 20). He’s grabbed six or more rebounds in four games this season. The Wolverines won the turnover battle, forcing nine turnovers from Penn State while committing just eight. Penn State is the best team in the nation at limiting turnovers, averaging just 8.7 per game. Michigan ranks fifth nationally with 9.8 turnovers per game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/1/29/mens-basketball-michigan-falls-to-sharpshooting-penn-state-in-road-matinee.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos