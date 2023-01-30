Northwestern mounts unlikely comeback against Wisconsin, wins 70-67









Going into the second half as underdogs, Northwestern fought back in a clash between the two teams from the bottom of the Big Ten, earning a 70-67 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. Going into the weekend, the Wildcats (8-13, 1-9 Big Ten) hadn’t won a regular-season conference game since Feb. 24 of last year. With the victory over the Badgers (7-15, 2-8 Big Ten), NU has now won back-to-back games since snapping its eight-game losing streak. Fresh off a dominating 87-64 performance against Chicago State on Wednesday, the Cats looked to maintain their newfound momentum as conference play resumed. But the Badgers quickly ended that hope. After missing its first jumper of the game, Wisconsin went on a torrid 13-0 run, hitting the field perfectly on its next six shot attempts. A 10-0 run from NU quickly made the game competitive again, led by junior forward Paige Mott, who collected four offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone. Being held scoreless for more than five minutes, the Cats lost 36-20, their biggest deficit of the game. The score was 39-26 at halftime after NU went 2 of 17 from the field in the second quarter. A star freshman jumper from Wisconsin, Serah Williams, put the Badgers up 15 to start the second half as the game looked increasingly out of reach for the Cats. But that’s when the momentum took a 180 degree turn. It started with a free throw from Mott. Then three more buckets from Wisconsin turnovers. Sophomore forward Caileigh Walsh hit two straight three-pointers, as well as a layup to tie the game at 41. Finally, sophomore guard Hailey Weaver made a quick layup to give NU their first lead of the game. Although the Badgers finished the third quarter with an 11-2 run to make it 56-50, the tenor of the game went completely from blowout to nail biting. As you might expect, the game went downhill. Down 66-61 with 5:33 left in the final quarter, NU did not allow Wisconsin to make a single field goal attempt for the rest of the game. Two layups from Mott — backed up by excellent defense on the other side of the court — brought NU into one. A steal and counterattack attempt by Wisconsin guard Maty Wilke threatened to extend the Badgers’ lead to three with just two minutes left, but the rookie missed the layup wide open. Freshman guard Caroline Lau capitalized on the opponent’s error by splashing a three-pointer on the other end, taking the lead 68-66. Lau had gone 0 of 4 on shot attempts up to that point. Wisconsin had a chance to tie the game on a trip to the line but only converted a single free throw, allowing NU to come back up the floor and extend their lead on two free throws d clutch of second-year guard Jillian Brown with nine seconds remaining. Those free throws ended the game for good as the Badgers missed a three-point tie when the bell rang. Mott led the Cats’ offensive charge with a career-high 23 points and nine rebounds, including six offensive rebounds. It was Mott’s fourth straight double-digit game. Walsh added 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers, all in the third quarter. Graduate guard Sydney Wood — who played all 40 minutes — contributed 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. NU will look to maintain their wins over Penn State on Thursday. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @lucaskim_15 Related stories: — Women’s basketball: Youngsters shine as Northwestern string eight straight losses — Women’s basketball: Northwestern ends losing streak with 87-64 win over Chicago State — Women’s basketball: Northwestern falls short of 21st-place Illinois in back-and-forth

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/01/29/lateststories/womens-basketball-northwestern-earns-first-conference-win-against-the-badgers-in-epic-fashion-on-the-road/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos