Jennifer Tilly Rocks Barbiecore Trend in Pink, Sexy Mini Dress: Pics – SheKnows





That's right, goth queen Jennifer Tilly trades in her dramatic dark looks for an equally dramatic hot pink Barbiecore number that no one could take their eyes off of! On January 27, the Bride of Chucky The star shared a series of photos from her trip to the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show on her Instagram. She shared it with the caption, "#Valentino. #HauteCoutureWeek #Paris #hautecouture." In the first photo, we see Tilly sensational in a dazzling and spectacular Barbiecore mini dress by Valentino (and if that sounds familiar, Anne Hathaway donned a similar ensemble at the Couture show in 2022!) Next, we see her looking like a sparkly goddess in the sparkling number (complete with a gorgeous 1950s hairstyle and bold lipstick look), sitting next to equally stunningly dressed stars, followed by a shot of her rocking her Barbiecore look next door The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills former Sutton Stracke. We then end the post with a series of dramatic looks from Valentino's couture show, ranging from a ruffled purple dress to a low-cut black dress. (Finally, a super sweet snapshot of Tilly hugging Monoki and Jean Paul Gaultier's haute couture director Franck Duquenne!) Known for her macabre roles and sultry roles, Tilly is all about embracing her sexuality. She said before FoxNews that in addition to embracing her sexuality in real life, she also loves doing it on set: including doing a sex scene. "You know, the thing is, all the actors are like, 'Oh, the kissing scenes are awful. The sex scenes are so uncomfortable. Everyone's so uncomfortable. I hate that. I hate every minute," she said. "But it's…an out-of-body experience."

She added: “It’s escapism. Who doesn’t like that? And especially right now. [Creator] Don Mancini wrote in all those makeup scenes for me on the ‘Chucky’ series, and I’m so happy because I’m hardly getting those roles anymore. Before you go, click here to see the best Barbiecore looks on the red carpet:



