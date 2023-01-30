Fashion
Ilia Malinin wins 1st U.S. men’s skating title, Brown 2nd
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) As the cameras flashed past the U.S. men’s figure skating medalists, a photographer had one request: Ilia, for her part, look happy.
At that, Ilia Malinin chuckled and agreed with a smile, then quickly reverted to the tight-lipped grin he had sported since being crowned National Champion on the final day of the US Figure Skating Championships.
Although his free skate was not without its flaws, Malinin landed three quadruple jumps on Sunday for a 177.38, a total score of 287.74 and his first U.S. men’s title. Malinin held on to his 10-point lead over second-placed Jason Brown, while Andrew Torgashev topped a solid weekend with a bronze medal and posted the event’s highest segment score at 177.78.
Malinin made doubles instead of two scheduled quads midway through his program, then recovered with a triple lutz-triple axel-triple toe loop streak that earned him over 21 points for his final jump pass. It also fell on its signature quad axle; Malinin is the only skater in history to properly land the 4 1/2 turn jump in competition.
It wasn’t the skate I wanted, says Malinin. There are always ups and downs, just get over it and move on.
Malinin said he entered Sunday’s event with less energy than usual, having spent most of his time leading the nationals polishing his short program. That effort paid off, but he thinks it cost him in the free skate.
I think I was a bit slow there, he said, and I just wasn’t very prepared for what was to come.
Browns 177.06 in the free skate earned him the silver medal. The 28-year-old veteran, who performed a routine for Josh Grobans The Impossible Dream, had not competed since finishing sixth at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Facing a roster of technically superior competitors, Brown needed to be anything but perfect and he came close. Choosing not to attempt a quad, Brown was clean until his final jump a triple flip but recovered with his trademark balance and earned a loud standing ovation.
The last time nationals were held at the SAP Center in 2018, Brown had a disappointing free skate that dropped him three spots in the standings. This experience made him nervous about returning, but he was proud of his performance, proclaiming: The demons are gone.
Torgashev opened his program with a quadruple toe loop and saved his three combinations and sequences for last, taking advantage of the second half scoring bonus. He called the experience surreal after missing much of the past two seasons through injury.
Maxim Naumov joined Torgashev in making his first national podium, who finished in fourth place. Although he fell on a triple axis early on, he skated cleanly the rest of the way for a score of 171.43.
Malinin joins Isabeau Levito, 15 as a first-time national champion, representing the potential dawn of a new era in singles skating in the United States.
The youth movement did not fully take over the sport, however, as ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates and duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier became the first skaters in their thirties to win their respective disciplines at national championships in over 50 years.
But instead of gloating over his achievement, Malinin sat down with a stoic expression, noted the many ways he could learn from his flawed performance and vowed to be better at the next world championships.
Olympic champion Brian Boitano, the first American skater to land a triple axel, offered his perspective on the unique pressure Malinin faces.
It’s hard to be a pioneer, Boitano said. When there’s no one else doing it, it’s a really difficult situation. You have to push yourself.
And drawing on the experience of his storied career, Brown had a message for the newly crowned champion.
I want to take my hat off to Ilia first, he said, turning to Malinin. You did a triple lutz-triple axel-triple toe at the end of your program, and I did a knee slide and could barely get up to do a triple flip. And I fell. … All I can say is keep going, because it’s amazing, and the way you push the sport is amazing.
