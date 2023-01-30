Fashion
Alexa Chung Wears Pumps at Zadig & Voltaire Fall 2023 Fashion Show – Footwear News
Alexa Chung brought an effortless take on costume to Zadig & Voltaire’s Fall 2023 fashion show this week.
On Saturday, the muse of fashion went to Poush in Aubervilliers, seated in the front row alongside Ed Westwick, Sky Ferreira and Ella Richards. For the occasion, Chung wore a dark olive green velvet suit with pointed lapels, two black button closures and matching pants. Opting to wear the ensemble topless, Chung’s outfit was simply accessorized with a textured silver ring.
As for shoes, Chung opted for a set of sleek black pumps. Its point-toe style featured smooth and shiny patent leather uppers with curved vamps and triangle toes. Although the style’s heels could not be fully seen under the hems of her costume, they likely featured a stiletto form totaling 3-4 inches in height, due to their traditional silhouette.
Chung is a longtime muse and figure in the fashion industry, having served there as a model, fashion designer and writer. The ‘It’ author often wears ballet flats and trainers when off duty, from brands including Nike and Miu Miu. For formal occasions, she is regularly seen in embellished and neutral pumps, boots and sandals by Roger Vivier, Chloé, Dior and Carel.
Previously, Chung modeled campaigns and guest edited for brands including Lacoste, J.Crew and Tommy Hilfiger, and infamously inspired Mulberry’s “Alexa” handbag in the 2010s. She also ran her own brands of fashion, AlexaChung, from 2017 to 2022.
PHOTOS: Check out Alexa Chung’s London Fashion Week 2019 show in the gallery.
