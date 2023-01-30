Missouri State House enforces stricter, sexist dress code for women

Women have long been victims of sexist dress codes in the workplace and at school. They are penalized for their bodies and have been forced to spare their appearance for the benefit of men.

Led by Republican Representative Ann Kelley, the Republican-controlled Missouri State House of Representatives has sought to tighten the dress code only for female lawmakers, insisting on covering their arms and using jackets to protect themselves. hide.

According to The Washington PostKelley said “it’s essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.”

The proposal was met with backlash from Missouri Democrats, who are “fighting — still — for a woman’s right to choose something.” This time, that’s how she covers herself,” Rep. Raychel Proudie said.

Proudie also noted that the dress code would be difficult for any pregnant public servant to follow due to the limited availability of professional maternity clothes and income to pay for tailoring services.

There was no proposed change to the dress code for male legislators.

Missouri Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth pointed to the hypocrisy of a stricter dress code and Republican uproar over the State House mask mandate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Another Democratic representative from Missouri, Ashley Aune, described the “ridiculous” nature of the proposed dress code change and pointed out how difficult the code would be to enforce and who would actually be the one to determine whether their outfits are appropriate. She pointed out how uncomfortable she would be with her appearance being controlled by the men around her.

It all starts in childhood. School officials often ask young girls to make sure their clothes don’t bother their male classmates or male teachers. These rules typically include the three-finger strap for tank tops, shorts or skirts to the knee or fingertips, no visible bra straps, no exposed shoulders, no exposed midriff and more.

These rules allow young women to believe that their bodies are shameful and that they should always put the needs of the men around them ahead of their education, career and comfort. These expectations follow women throughout their lives, as shown by the Missouri State House’s decision requiring adult legislators to change the way they dress on a regular basis.

In my personal experience in high school, teachers at school told me to “leave something to the imagination” when wearing a cropped sweater and I was penalized for wearing certain tops. However, what many schools and jobs don’t take into consideration is the fact that clothes look different on different bodies.

I often felt singled out for shirts that I would wear and that other girls would also wear, but because they fit my body differently than theirs, I was penalized.

It further perpetuates the idea that women are only seen as sex objects, not actual human beings.

Women are simply bodies to be made available to men and must follow rules that have no justifiable status or impact on how women do work. Rather than trusting women to dress as they please and trusting men to control themselves, women should always be the ones who suffer.

Not only do dress codes such as these act as another way to reinforce the power imbalance between the sexes, but they also often discriminate against women of different body types. As Proudie previously pointed out, expectant mothers may find a new decision like this difficult to follow, as dress codes are often unfair to tall bodies.

Tall people do not have the same access to a wide variety of clothing as shorter people. Many stores don’t carry a plus size section, let alone plus size workwear, forcing people to search for alternatives and often more expensive methods.

The need for dress code change by Republican officials in Missouri underscores the fact that topics such as dress codes are more important than actual social issues. Ultimately, the Missouri State House’s new dress code only fuels the argument that women’s bodies should be controlled by others.