Fashion
Missouri State House enforces stricter, sexist dress code for women
Women have long been victims of sexist dress codes in the workplace and at school. They are penalized for their bodies and have been forced to spare their appearance for the benefit of men.
Led by Republican Representative Ann Kelley, the Republican-controlled Missouri State House of Representatives has sought to tighten the dress code only for female lawmakers, insisting on covering their arms and using jackets to protect themselves. hide.
According to The Washington PostKelley said “it’s essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.”
The proposal was met with backlash from Missouri Democrats, who are “fighting — still — for a woman’s right to choose something.” This time, that’s how she covers herself,” Rep. Raychel Proudie said.
Proudie also noted that the dress code would be difficult for any pregnant public servant to follow due to the limited availability of professional maternity clothes and income to pay for tailoring services.
There was no proposed change to the dress code for male legislators.
Missouri Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth pointed to the hypocrisy of a stricter dress code and Republican uproar over the State House mask mandate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Another Democratic representative from Missouri, Ashley Aune, described the “ridiculous” nature of the proposed dress code change and pointed out how difficult the code would be to enforce and who would actually be the one to determine whether their outfits are appropriate. She pointed out how uncomfortable she would be with her appearance being controlled by the men around her.
It all starts in childhood. School officials often ask young girls to make sure their clothes don’t bother their male classmates or male teachers. These rules typically include the three-finger strap for tank tops, shorts or skirts to the knee or fingertips, no visible bra straps, no exposed shoulders, no exposed midriff and more.
These rules allow young women to believe that their bodies are shameful and that they should always put the needs of the men around them ahead of their education, career and comfort. These expectations follow women throughout their lives, as shown by the Missouri State House’s decision requiring adult legislators to change the way they dress on a regular basis.
In my personal experience in high school, teachers at school told me to “leave something to the imagination” when wearing a cropped sweater and I was penalized for wearing certain tops. However, what many schools and jobs don’t take into consideration is the fact that clothes look different on different bodies.
I often felt singled out for shirts that I would wear and that other girls would also wear, but because they fit my body differently than theirs, I was penalized.
It further perpetuates the idea that women are only seen as sex objects, not actual human beings.
Women are simply bodies to be made available to men and must follow rules that have no justifiable status or impact on how women do work. Rather than trusting women to dress as they please and trusting men to control themselves, women should always be the ones who suffer.
Not only do dress codes such as these act as another way to reinforce the power imbalance between the sexes, but they also often discriminate against women of different body types. As Proudie previously pointed out, expectant mothers may find a new decision like this difficult to follow, as dress codes are often unfair to tall bodies.
Tall people do not have the same access to a wide variety of clothing as shorter people. Many stores don’t carry a plus size section, let alone plus size workwear, forcing people to search for alternatives and often more expensive methods.
The need for dress code change by Republican officials in Missouri underscores the fact that topics such as dress codes are more important than actual social issues. Ultimately, the Missouri State House’s new dress code only fuels the argument that women’s bodies should be controlled by others.
|
Sources
2/ https://themontclarion.org/opinion/missouri-state-house-enforces-stricter-and-sexist-dress-code-for-women/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Animated movies beat Hollywood animation
- Missouri State House enforces stricter, sexist dress code for women
- The Omega Speedmaster Super Racing sets a new standard for precision
- No. 4 Texas A&M bests FAU to advance to finals of ITA Kickoff Weekend – Texas A&M Athletics
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to signal 2 Vande Bharat Express for Maharashtra on February 10 | Bombay News
- Iranian network of British cultural institutions must be closed
- Annie Wersching, actress in 24, Timeless, dies of cancer at 45
- Charleston, Utah companies merge to form real estate tech company > Charleston Business Journal
- Risk of developing heart failure found to be much higher in rural areas
- Download Mp3 Mp3 320kbps Bollywood Songs or Listen Free [56.33 MB] ~ MP3 music download
- Opinion: Much more to Australian Open 2023 than ball and net
- Alexa Chung Wears Pumps at Zadig & Voltaire Fall 2023 Fashion Show – Footwear News