Exclusive details, photos and more – WWD





The Brooklyn Circus kicks off the year with a major collaboration. The Brooklyn-based prep apparel brand founded and run by Ouigi Theodore is teaming up with Gap on a college-inspired capsule collection that launches Tuesday. The collection features styles for men, women and kids that fuse the heritage aesthetic of both brands. “My history with Gap dates back to the late 80’s when I was in high school, I had the opportunity to go shopping, but I didn’t have enough money to buy necessarily in some of the bigger brands and houses. So I decided to be as creative as possible with the budget and headed to Gap and put together some classic pieces that I thought would carry me through the first few weeks of the school year said Theodore of his personal ties to Gap. Theodore, who has always looked to American history, black culture, academia and his upbringing for his designs, drew inspiration from Gap’s heritage as a classic American fashion brand for the collection. When designing the capsule, Theodore was inspired by the launch year of Gap in 1969, looking specifically at the events at Cornell University that year where black students were protesting against institutionalized racism and were fighting for the school to create an African-American studies program. Academic inspiration shines through in many of the collection’s pieces, like the bucket hat that reads “Power” on one side and “Student” on the other and a reimagined take on Gap’s classic hoodie that features a stacked logo. With Brooklyn Circus known for their best-selling varsity jackets, Theodore included the style in the collection, creating a black, minimalist take on the classic style. Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the Gap x The Brooklyn Circus collection. “[The collection] is unique in that it gives us the opportunity to really reach a customer who we know wanted to enter Brooklyn Circus, but who may or may not have been able to buy the varsity jacket in the past,” Theodore said. “With The Gap and his recent collabs, we’ve really come a long way when you think about what Ye and Yeezy have done. And then Dapper Dan himself got into some kind of remake and glamor, heavy on the prints from that perspective because it’s Dapper. We got in the middle of taking The Brooklyn Circus to the Gap client, but taking Gap to the The Brooklyn Circus client. Collaborations are an integral part of Brooklyn Circus’ business strategy. In recent years, the brand has collaborated with Lee, Todd Snyder and Jack Daniels. Theodore also appears in the advertising campaign for the Gap x The Brooklyn Circus collection, alongside model Indya Moore, actor Javon Walton, activist Bethann Hardison and others. The campaign also features Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who passed away last month. Gap and The Brooklyn Circus dedicate the campaign to Boss. “tWitch was a friend, client, collaborator and great advocate for Brooklyn Circus,” Theodore said. “His energy on set, his energy in real life – it just hurts to know he’s not here to see this campaign unfold. He texted me 10 days before he passed and a month after filming the campaign. It was just praise about what we do as a brand and how he felt about being on set and on this project. The Gap x The Brooklyn Circus collection will be available at Gap stores and online, with exclusive pieces available at The Brooklyn Circus flagship store. Prices range from $9.95 for a pin pack to $149.95 for the varsity jacket.

