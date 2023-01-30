Meet Derek Guy, Twitter’s Viral “Menswear Guy”

If you’re a regular Twitter user and interested in fashion, you might be familiar with the work of Derek Guy, a prolific user who posts popular menswear threads under the handle @dieworkwear. In fact, even if you’re not into fashion, you’ve probably seen her tweets too.

Over the past week, many Twitter users have described seeing tweets from Guys constantly being promoted on their homepage. Their posts usually portray him as the menswear guy, quoting his sons on fast fashion, tailoring, and the history of menswear trends.

Why is Twitter so determined to get me to follow the menswear guy — flglmn (@flglmn) January 25, 2023

Guy, who has written about menswear for outlets like The Washington Post, said its ubiquity on the For You page was also a mystery to him.

Around mid-January, I started noticing all these comments on my tweets that said, Why am I seeing this? I don’t even care about clothes, says Guy. These people weren’t following me and they weren’t responding to something that someone they were following had retweeted from me, or something like that. Then I searched for a menswear guy after seeing someone use the term and seeing all these tweets about me.

Guy said the experience was disorienting. He was anxious, at first, that he had done something wrong or that people were mad at him for his tweets appearing on their timeline. He had not paid to promote his tweets or done anything other than continuing to post threads on various fashion topics, as he has done since 2011. He has had no communication from Twitter as to why. his tweets suddenly found themselves on so many timelines. Glossy contacted Twitter but received no response. The company would have has lost most of its communications staff since Elon Musk took over.

It seems Guys’ presence is just a fluke of the platform’s algorithm combined with its new For You page. The page was set to default option for Twitter users on January 10, leading many to start seeing Guys’ posts on their feeds without even realizing they were on the recommended tab.

Twitter has never been the best platform for fashion content. The visual nature of Instagram makes it a much more natural fit for fashion brands and influencers. The chaos following Musk’s takeover has only made Twitter more toxic for brands, with many, like Balenciaga and Gigi Hadid, deleting their accounts during the post-Musk takeover. And there are no fashion influencers on Twitter like there are on Instagram.

If you’re into fashion, even as a consumer, then I think Instagram makes more sense, Guy said. I just like Twitter. I have less anxiety writing a tweet thread than writing a blog post. And I only recently arrived on Instagram.

Guy’s content focuses primarily on his Twitter and blog, the latter of which hosts ads from menswear brands like Besnard and Frank Clegg. (Guy declined to answer if writing is his full-time job.) While Guys’ newfound fame, he’s gone from 50,000 Twitter followers in November to more than 100,000, has yet to have a significant impact on her blog, it sparked interest from the wider fashion world. He said he started getting DMs from brands, including an invite to Loro Pianas’ next show, though he’s not attending.

I don’t really do fashion shows, he says.

Instead, he said he would continue to focus on his writing, both freelance and on his blog, “Die, Workwear.” And yes, keep posting on Twitter.