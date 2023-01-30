No. 2 Men win 7-2 against No. 6 Bantams as squash part ways with Trinity





PHILADELPHIA CREAM The University of Pennsylvania men’s and women’s squash teams shared non-conference games with Trinity on Sunday afternoon from the Penn Squash Center, with the men winning 7-2 and the women suffering a sweep at the hands of team No. 1 in the College Squash Association (CSA) rankings. As they did yesterday against Yale, the men won the first five games of the day, with Dillon Hang rallying two games less and Saksham Choudhry earning career win #47 among the early highlights. Nathan Kueh started the day with a four-game win at No. 1 and Abdelrahman Dweek followed with a four-game win at No. 8. Huang earned his third 0-2 comeback win in the past two seasons to cap the first-flight sweep, dropping just six points overall in games four and five dominant. Nick Spizirri put up a bagel in the opener of their 3-0 win that took just 36 minutes, the fastest of the day for the men. Choudhary lost his first game, but responded resoundingly to win the game for the Quakers. Trinity finally cracked the scoresheet to close out the second wave, but Roger Baddour picked up a four-game win at No. 3 to make it 6-1. As was the case with Huang, a freshman Omar Hafez lost two games in their game and then staged a fierce rally, earning their first victory in five games of the season. On the women’s side, the Quakers have been in an uphill battle against the top-ranked Bantams who have now won 25 of 26 regular season games since the start of last season.

Avni Anand pushed her game to No. 2 to four games and went 17-15 in a marathon second game. Anand’s co-captain Ashley Manning also pushed her game to No. 4 to four games. Game 5 involving Natasha Pensler went over five games, with the rookie rallying from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits. Penn’s regular-season Ivy League final is next Saturday at 1 p.m. against rival Princeton at the Penn Squash Center. Results Men’s Nathan Kueh def. Mohamed Sharaf (Tr) 11-6, 6-11, 12-10, 11-7 Nick Spizirri def. Abdelrahman Nassar (tr.) 11-0, 11-4, 11-9 Joachim Chuah (Tr) def. Roger Baddour 8-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-8 Omar Hafez def. Marawan El Borolossy (Tr) 4-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 Dillon Huang def. Ahmed Ismail (Tr) 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-2, 11-4 Saksham Choudhary def. Julius Benthin (Tr) 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 Benedek Takacs (Tr) defeated. Tushar Shahani 11-9, 6-11, 11-13, 15-13, 11-5 Abdelrahman Dweek def. Danial Izham (Tr) 11-4, 11-4, 11-13, 14-12 Khamal Cumberbatch (Tr) def. Rehan Luthra 9-11, 12-14, 12-10, 11-7, 11-4 Finishing order: 1, 8, 5, 2, 6, 7, 3, 4, 9 Women’s Jana Safy (Tr) defeated. Malak Taha 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 Nouran Youssef (Tr) defeated. Avni Anand 11-6, 17-15, 9-11, 11-6 Hannah Chukwu (Tr) def. Jana Dweek 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 Madeleine Hylland (Tr) def. Ashley Manning 11-13, 11-8, 11-3, 11-9 Lujan Palacios (Tr) beats. Natasha Pensler 11-5, 2-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3 Janna Ashmawy (Tr) def. Eujung Park 11-9, 11-5, 11-9 Kara Lincou (Tr) defeated. Grace Lavin 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 Fabiola Cabello (Tr) def. Penelope Oh 11-4, 11-7, 11-8 Nanna Carleke (Tr) def. Emma Carter 11-2, 11-6, 14-12 Finishing order: 1, 8, 5, 7, 6, 2, 9, 4, 3 #FightOnPenn

