Behind House of Blueberry, the brand bringing inclusivity to the world of digital fashion

While inclusivity is undoubtedly important in the real world, with the virtual world still in development, it has only slowly become a talking point among industry players. From company leadership to product offerings, the importance of inclusivity within the metaverse is creeping in, with only a few having ever truly embedded value into the foundation of their operations.

Among them is the digital fashion brand House of Blueberry. When the company was founded in 2012 by Gizem Mishi McDuff, it entered a much different realm than today’s digital fashion. Mishi first started venturing into the industry due to her desire for more digital clothing options on the open-world platform Second Life, where she had been unhappy with the limited choice. of his avatar. In response, she began designing her own clothes, mostly through Photoshop, and eventually built the brand into what it is today.

However, his tech career didn’t start here. Prior to House of Blueberry, she was responsible for a number of start-ups, including Peanut Labs, a marketing and gaming data company, and had also been head of publishing at Sony for a short time. Eventually, she stumbled across virtual gigs and avatars from another world, a world that intrigued her and pushed her to become a bigger part of this industry. Before I knew it, House of Blueberry was generating $1 million a year in revenue from other people buying my designs, Mishi said in a chat with FashionUnited. Basically, I came across an underserved market of metaverse users who want beautiful, fashionable pieces that are made with as much attention to detail as IRL fashion (in real life).

Leah Ashe x House of Blueberry in Roblox. Image: Blueberry House

New funding and cross-platform accessibility

The real scaling of House of Blueberry began around the time the term metaverse exploded in 2021, as the industry began to rapidly evolve and saw the brand emerge from its Second Life home to introduce digital wearables in The Sims and Roblox, a global open platform where she has already built a community of over 13,000 people in just a few months. And earlier this month, the company announced that it had secured $6 million in funding to further support its efforts. Its appeal to consumers lies in its direct-to-avatar products, which can be purchased through game catalogs and marketplaces across multiple virtual platforms.

Another area where Mishi broke through hurdles was in representation. As a female founder in the tech industry, she was part of a minority group. Yet her experience has only been a strength in the way she has approached business, as evidenced by both the products the company offers and its 20 employees, 90% of whom are women. Mishi added that while it wasn’t completely intentional, she likes to seek out powerful women to work with in hopes of building their presence in metaverse-related businesses, only nine percent of which are founded and run by women. women.

Female representation in technology and games

This also played into House of Blueberrys approach to product assortment. Speaking on the subject, Mishi said: Given that women and girls make up almost half of all gamers, I think it’s crucial to increase representation in the gaming industry, especially regarding women founders and leaders. How can we expect games to reflect the wants and needs of female players if women are excluded from the development process? When I started House of Blueberry, one of my main goals was to create a brand that was built through and to women in the digital space.

House of Blueberry digital fashion and avatars collection. Image: Blueberry House

This sentiment can be seen both in the House of Blueberrys products and in its choice of embedded collaborators to work alongside it. For this, not only representation, but diversity is important within brand values. Its decision to offer an inclusive product selection was also supported by consumer response. One of the best-selling brands, for example, is ripped jeans where through the tears you can see the stretch marks. To push this realm even further, House of Blueberry has also implemented a number of initiatives that fully embrace diversity, including the incorporation of plus-size avatars.

Self-expression matters. This is important in real life, where the first impression you make on someone is purely physical, and it’s the same in virtual places. Your avatar represents who you are, so as more people spend more time online, self-expression becomes increasingly important, Mishi said. I think people embrace or find beauty in what they would normally perceive as a flaw and get that validation from their community. It helps with those insecurities. Its erase damage. I don’t think our customers want to see a perfect look, they want to be able to embrace their true selves and be unique.

Self-expression matters

Building a sense of community is one of House of Blueberrys defining values, as evidenced by its recent collaborations with the contemporary streetwear brand. boy meets girl and Roblox influencer Leah Ashe, for whom the brand launched a digital clothing line and hosted a virtual event. For the digital fashion community, much of which includes consumers invested in gaming, it’s worth noting that traditional celebrity doesn’t connect as well as those who are already fully immersed in the industry. These types of influencers are their go-to entertainment and drive them to more loyal engagement. People don’t buy from a specific brand or product, they buy from a community, so we were able to tap into the Leah Ash community, a group of people who follow her adventures in virtual spaces, Mishi noted. It’s even more intimate. The connection and loyalty to this influencer is much closer. It also means customers see creators as influencers themselves.

Looking into the future of House of Blueberrys, Mishi hopes to continue pushing these ideas into all aspects of the company’s space in the virtual world, incorporating its four core values; creator-driven, community-obsessed, data-informed, and ready for partnerships. Gaming communities and the talented creators who inhabit them are at the heart of what we do, she said. House of Blueberrys goal is to be on all digital platforms where self-expression matters. This year, we plan to work toward that vision while staying true to our core values.