Wellsville-based Tri-State Cinderella Project holds fashion show





EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Girls modeled dozens of dresses in East Liverpool on Sunday for a good cause. This is the first year that the Tri-State Cinderella Project has held its fashion show. Dozens of girls modeled dresses, and Ms. Ohio and Ms. Pennsylvania were there.

Jennifer Harris is the founder and director of the project. She receives donations from clothing stores and community members. Most of her dresses are under $100. “We came up with the idea because we wanted people to see the awesome dresses,” Harris said. The Tri-State Cinderella Project makes prom dresses and evening dresses more accessible and affordable for girls who otherwise couldn’t go. “There are girls who come out crying, thinking ‘we could never have had that dress’ for me. That’s what it’s all about, putting girls in a position where they wouldn’t have never thought they would go because they deserve it,” Harris said. “Sometimes they tell us ‘we didn’t even expect to go dancing’ because they didn’t have the dress.” Ms. Ohio American Stephanie Brode says she grew up without a lot of money and loves the chance to be a role model for girls. “Girls in this community who grew up much like me have the opportunity to wear these amazing dresses and feel absolutely gorgeous on their one night out,” Brode said. Tri-State Cinderella is based in Wellsville and takes girls by appointment.

