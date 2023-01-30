Cougars ride the green wave in historic fashion





Next game: in Memphis 02/01/2023 | 7 p.m. The university network 01 Feb. (Wednesday) / 7 p.m. at Memphis Story HOUSTON The University of Houston women’s basketball team earned its most dominant win of the season, its biggest margin of victory over Tulane ever, and its biggest victory since 2005 with its 82-36 dismantling. of the green wave on Sunday at Fertitta Center. Houston (8-13, 5-3 American) led to 48 points and led the game wire to wire as four different Cougars scored in double figures. Aided by a season-best shooting performance from beyond the arc (50%), Houston posted its most effective shooting mark of the year (54.4%). The Cougars hit 12 three-pointers from five different players, including three three-pointers from three different players. Junior There Blair became Houston’s 29th 1,000-point scorer in the second quarter on a running floater from the baseline. The guard finished the game with 13 points. Junior Companion Kamryn Jones scored a career-high 16 points, tying his career high of Jan. 15 at Tulsa. As a team, the Cougars dished out a season-high 21 assists, including seven, a career-high, from junior Tae’lor Purvis and a season six high from Blair. Houston took a 19-5 first-quarter lead, the fewest points allowed in the first quarter this year by the Cougars. Houston held Tulane (13-9, 3-6 American) to single digits in three different quarters and forced Tulane to 27 turnovers. Going into the game averaging 7.7 three-pointers per game, Tulane went 0-15 from beyond the arc. For the first time since 2020, the Green Wave didn’t make a three-pointer and the first time since 2021 that Houston didn’t allow a three-pointer. Houston did not allow its last two opponents to score 40 points and won its first game since 2005 by more than 45 points (last against Saint Louis, February 2, 2005). Houston’s 49 points in the second half are the most in a half this season. NEXT The Cougars hit the road for a game Wednesday night against the Memphis Tigers at 7:00 p.m. CT in Memphis, Tennessee. TICKETS ON SALE Fans can purchase single tickets for all home games by click here. To purchase 2022-23 season tickets, Click here. fans canClick hereanytime or call the Houston Athletics box office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) during regular business hours. SUPPORT HOUSTON’S INCREASE JoinHouston Rise, a $150 million capital campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to championship success in the Big 12 Conference. EachHouston Risecontribution prepares our Cougars tocompete and winwhen we start Big 12 competition in July 2023.Click herestand up and be counted. JOIN THE FAST BREAK CLUB Fans are invited to join the Fast Break Club in support of Houston Women’s Basketball. Fast Break Club members provide financial support directly to Houston Women’s Basketball for needs beyond the program’s operating budget. For more information on the Fast Break Club,Click here. STAY LOGGED IN Fans can receive updates by following@UHCougarWBBon Twitter and get the latest team news and notes by clickingLIKEon the team’s Facebook page atUHCougarWBBor on the team’s Instagram page at@UHCougarWBB. UHCougars.com

