Tiffany execs tease Nike collab on Instagram





A co-branded sneaker is apparently in the works. Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of products and communications at Tiffany, and Ruba Abu-Nimah, the brands creative director, both posted the same teaser image to their personal accounts on Sunday showing a box of sneakers in Tiffany’s signature robins-egg blue emblazoned with Nikes swoosh logo. A legendary pair, he said. A collaboration between Nike and Tiffany had been rumored for weeks, with images circulating online a Nike Air Force 1 in black nubuck featuring a Tiffany blue swoosh. The American jeweler has shaken up its marketing since LVMH acquired the company in 2019 and then installed young Arnault, who had previously shown a penchant for collaborations as chief executive of Rimowa. Tiffany has since partnered with Supreme, launched a personalized jewelry program for NFT CryptoPunks holders, and enlisted Beyonc and Jay-Z for an ad campaign. This strategy has contributed to the strong momentum of the brand. LVMH called 2022 a banner year for Tiffany in its recent business update, driven by its growing desirability. Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who together hold a minority stake in The business of fashion. All investors have signed shareholder documentation guaranteeing BoF full editorial independence. Learn more: LVMH’s Tiffany is on the right track A rapid management overhaul, shocking and impressive marketing and new products have contributed to strong momentum since the group acquired the jeweler in January, writes Luca Solca.

