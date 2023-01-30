Details, release date and more

Nike announced on Instagram that they will be releasing a collaboration with Tiffany & Co. The upcoming sneaker is the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low. We don’t know much about the collaboration officially, however, thanks to a leak last week, we have an idea of ​​what’s to come. The sportswear company has now confirmed the project with an image of a proper blue box with the Nike Swoosh resting at its center. The message reads: “A legendary pair”.

This isn’t the first time the luxury jewelry brand has made a name for itself in the sneaker world. In 2005, the Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low Tiffany was released. Since then, the two players are probably waiting for another chance to give their best for another collaboration. Maybe it’s that time.

Now is the time for these kinds of collisions, with the iconic Supreme x Tiffany and Co collaboration set to delight the sneakerhead community in 2021.

What will the Nike x Tiffany & Co. sneakers look like?

In the never-before-seen shots that surfaced last week, we get an idea of ​​the style. Images show a luxe gray suede upper paired with a grained leather Swoosh, you guessed it, Tiffany Blue. The tongue of the shoe features a glam “Tiffany” cursive. The jewelry entity’s silver mark is also visible on the heels, naturally.

Is there a release date for the collaboration yet?

As of this writing, a spring 2023 launch is the likely release time.

While you eagerly wait for the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low to hit the pavement, read up on the best of menswear week, Nike Shox and all. Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, here’s a guide to the best Valentine’s Day gifts to buy for your significant other.