Fashion trends from the 90s that are coming back this year

Strappy dresses, bucket hats and more were all the rage in the 90s, and many of these fashion trends are making a comeback. For all the kids nostalgic for the 90s, we’ve put together a list of the top fashion trends of the decade that are making a comeback and are trendier than ever.

What circulates eventually arrives. We see it almost everywhere we look: iconic movies and TV series from the 80s and 90s are resurrected left and right, contemporary fashion trends are a mix of all the best 90s star pieces, and more Again.

Many 90s fashion trends that we thought we would never see again have come back to prove us wrong and show us how cute and relevant they can be again. So, for those who want to live the 90s and those who did (but might want to try a new aesthetic this time around), we’ve compiled a list of the most popular 90s trends currently making a comeback. .

Hold on to these 90s trends that are making a comeback

Transparent dresses

Do you remember Kate Moss’ famous see-through dress from 1993? It will probably go down in fashion history, but it won’t be going away anytime soon, as the style was recently spotted on the runway. So prepare to be amazed because the 2023 trend is just as spectacular, with neutral colors as vibrant.

thick headbands

Hair accessories were very popular in the 1990s and chunky headbands were everywhere. In 2023, there will be alternatives for every mood, whether you want dazzling or classic and chic styles that will suit any cut.

Cycling shorts

Bike shorts were popular in the 90s, both inside and outside the gym, and had famous supporters such as Madonna and Princess Diana. The athletic and stretchy look has just returned to the fashion scene. It’s so easy to turn this athletic trend into an Instagram-worthy fit whether you pair it with a blazer or an oversized hoodie.

Sparkling

From sequined blouses and pants to shimmering hair accessories and skirts, high-shine fabric was a staple in the 1990s. Get inspired by the product choices below and use shimmering textiles to make a statement at a special occasion.

cargo pants

Cargo pants had so many extra pockets usually with velcro closures that you didn’t even need a bag. Brownie points if yours had a camo print. You will also notice that many different cargo designs have appeared recently such as jumpsuits, shorts and even sweatpants with pockets. Whatever your feelings about this fashion back then, it’s hard not to love them now.

claw pliers

Claw clips are making a big comeback. And they were the ultimate stylish hair accessory in the 1990s. The revival was unstoppable once they were found in the wild at Alexander Wang’s Fall ’18 runway. The trend is only growing, with everything from simple designs to really quirky clips available.

bucket hats

Bucket hats were all the rage in the 1990s. Bucket hats in 2023 will range from fluffy, plush bucket hats to exquisite understated versions in silk and other luxurious fabrics. You can dress them up and down.

Hero image: Courtesy of Shutterstock; Featured image: Courtesy of Instagram/alexander