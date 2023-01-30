Conan Gray on friends, fashion and getting together

People watching may just be Gen Z pop icon Conan Grays’ greatest strength as an artist.

IN THE BOOK The necessity of theatre: the art of looking and being looked atauthor Paul Woodruff examines theater as an art, an art that teaches us how to better watch and be watched. He suggests that this practice is as necessary to human life as language. And when it comes to performers, their art is all about making their actions worth seeing.

In November, at Sydneys Hordern Pavilion, all eyes and phone camera lenses were on Conan Gray, eager to soak up his next move. Dressed in an embellished cream vest and flared white pants, his wayward dark curls were as much a prop, capitalized on capturing the audience’s attention, as the purple stage lights bleeding into the creamy material covering his body.

As Gray effortlessly glided from stage left to right, talking to the audience as if they were old friends sharing jokes, wry banter and vulnerable stories, one thing quickly became clear: the pop icon Gen Z knows how to show off. while. This is not surprising, as the capricious eyes of the internet have been on him for more of his life than they have.

I grew up with all these people, said Gray BAZAAR Australia/New Zealand of her fans, many of whom have followed her journey on YouTube for over a decade. Even though I didn’t know them, we touched each other and it’s really special.

A far cry from the baby-faced 14-year-old you’ll find if you travel to the bottom of his YouTube channel, the now polished combination of his relatable songs, curated style and approachable personality add up to the drama that is Conan Grey. .

I always felt like MYSELF, but I have always been placed in ENVIRONMENTS that NOT allowed me to TO BE MYSELF

Gray and I meet after her photo shoot with BAZAARon the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the release of his EP sunset season. The star, who has released two albums since Kid Krow and more recently super evil dons a cozy colorful knit and jeans and remnants of makeup have taken up residence on her striking angular face. It’s warm and enthusiastic, punctuated by a shadow of what looks like nerves.

There is a big difference between the person who [fans] see on stage, and me. I think people sometimes forget that I’m a super shy person in real life, Gray shares. It’s always funny when people realize that I’m as nervous to meet them as they are to meet me.

Acclaimed by the likes of Elton John and Taylor Swift, and featuring stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Wednesdays Jenna Ortega as friends, it would be easy for Gray to be a lot less grounded than he thinks. But he informs me that his friends, most of whom regularly work 9 to 5, help him keep his feet firmly planted on the ground.

They make sure to remind me that I’m a piece of shit. So they keep you grounded, I reframe. Yes. They keep me down. In fact, they’re dragging me underground, he laughs. His admiration for his friends is a common thread throughout our conversation. He counts them among the people he admires the most in this world.

This is Grays’ second time in Sydney. His last visit was three years ago, just before the pandemic hit, when his hit song Maniacal came out what, in his words, marked the moment when his music was beginning to reach more than a few ears. His seemingly strong sense of self, which manifests in his distinctive style and vulnerable songs, has surely contributed to his steady upward trajectory. But it’s not something that has always been easy for the singer.

I always felt like myself, but I was always put in environments that didn’t allow me to be myself, says Gray. I don’t like the attention. In fact, I hate it and wanted more than anything to be normal. That’s all I wanted.

I always knew that I was not like the others. And as I started to accept that, I think everything changed.

With a striking style that oscillates between feminine and masculine, Gray’s love for vintage clothing and fashion experimentation has always been at the forefront. In fact, he sees fashion as an important element in translating what his music means.

I just LOOK how the WORLD passes around me and then WRITE about that

I think women’s clothes are a lot more fun than men’s clothes, laughs Gray. In my everyday life, I just wear a t-shirt and jeans because I’m not trying to explain anything to anyone. But when it comes to music videos or shows, I try to express what I feel inside by wearing these clothes that express that.

And the fashion identity also acts as an important means of connection between Gray and her fans. He interacts with fans’ fashion choices via TikTok, via reaction videos and during live broadcasts. As Grays fans watch, he looks back.

In many ways, it constantly reinforces to me that we’re all the same person, Gray says of her fan style. I always think if I wasn’t there on stage, I’d probably be in the crowd with them watching someone else.

In The necessity of theatre: the art of looking and being looked atWoodward points out that the need for a good audience is emotional engagement, which takes a form of empathy that can lead to a particular kind of wisdom.. And that’s exactly what Gray engages in insightful observation of the very people who watch him.

At the core of who he is, Gray describes himself as an observer of life, a member of the public when it comes to human experience. I just watch how the world passes around me and then write about it, says the singer, whose song people are watching garnered 213 million streams on Spotify.

I’ve always been an observer because I think living life can be scary sometimes. The older I get, the more I realize that it’s good that it’s scary. It’s better to have the experience than to have no experience at all, although it might be a little bad for a while.

And as Gray played people are watching to a mosh filled to the brim with engaged eyes, it became clear that it was his very observations of life and the human experience that were, in large part, responsible for drawing so many people to his box office show. closed in Sydney. In fact, his penchant for people watching may be the reason so many people watch him.

