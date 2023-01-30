Fashion
Conan Gray on friends, fashion and getting together
People watching may just be Gen Z pop icon Conan Grays’ greatest strength as an artist.
Lyrics by TESSA OGLE; Photographed by TED MIN; Styled by TEANNE VICKERS
IN THE BOOK The necessity of theatre: the art of looking and being looked atauthor Paul Woodruff examines theater as an art, an art that teaches us how to better watch and be watched. He suggests that this practice is as necessary to human life as language. And when it comes to performers, their art is all about making their actions worth seeing.
In November, at Sydneys Hordern Pavilion, all eyes and phone camera lenses were on Conan Gray, eager to soak up his next move. Dressed in an embellished cream vest and flared white pants, his wayward dark curls were as much a prop, capitalized on capturing the audience’s attention, as the purple stage lights bleeding into the creamy material covering his body.
As Gray effortlessly glided from stage left to right, talking to the audience as if they were old friends sharing jokes, wry banter and vulnerable stories, one thing quickly became clear: the pop icon Gen Z knows how to show off. while. This is not surprising, as the capricious eyes of the internet have been on him for more of his life than they have.
I grew up with all these people, said Gray BAZAAR Australia/New Zealand of her fans, many of whom have followed her journey on YouTube for over a decade. Even though I didn’t know them, we touched each other and it’s really special.
A far cry from the baby-faced 14-year-old you’ll find if you travel to the bottom of his YouTube channel, the now polished combination of his relatable songs, curated style and approachable personality add up to the drama that is Conan Grey. .
I always felt like MYSELF, but I have always been placed in ENVIRONMENTS that NOT allowed me to TO BE MYSELF
Gray and I meet after her photo shoot with BAZAARon the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the release of his EP sunset season. The star, who has released two albums since Kid Krow and more recently super evil dons a cozy colorful knit and jeans and remnants of makeup have taken up residence on her striking angular face. It’s warm and enthusiastic, punctuated by a shadow of what looks like nerves.
There is a big difference between the person who [fans] see on stage, and me. I think people sometimes forget that I’m a super shy person in real life, Gray shares. It’s always funny when people realize that I’m as nervous to meet them as they are to meet me.
Acclaimed by the likes of Elton John and Taylor Swift, and featuring stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Wednesdays Jenna Ortega as friends, it would be easy for Gray to be a lot less grounded than he thinks. But he informs me that his friends, most of whom regularly work 9 to 5, help him keep his feet firmly planted on the ground.
They make sure to remind me that I’m a piece of shit. So they keep you grounded, I reframe. Yes. They keep me down. In fact, they’re dragging me underground, he laughs. His admiration for his friends is a common thread throughout our conversation. He counts them among the people he admires the most in this world.
This is Grays’ second time in Sydney. His last visit was three years ago, just before the pandemic hit, when his hit song Maniacal came out what, in his words, marked the moment when his music was beginning to reach more than a few ears. His seemingly strong sense of self, which manifests in his distinctive style and vulnerable songs, has surely contributed to his steady upward trajectory. But it’s not something that has always been easy for the singer.
I always felt like myself, but I was always put in environments that didn’t allow me to be myself, says Gray. I don’t like the attention. In fact, I hate it and wanted more than anything to be normal. That’s all I wanted.
I always knew that I was not like the others. And as I started to accept that, I think everything changed.
With a striking style that oscillates between feminine and masculine, Gray’s love for vintage clothing and fashion experimentation has always been at the forefront. In fact, he sees fashion as an important element in translating what his music means.
I just LOOK how the WORLD passes around me and then WRITE about that
I think women’s clothes are a lot more fun than men’s clothes, laughs Gray. In my everyday life, I just wear a t-shirt and jeans because I’m not trying to explain anything to anyone. But when it comes to music videos or shows, I try to express what I feel inside by wearing these clothes that express that.
And the fashion identity also acts as an important means of connection between Gray and her fans. He interacts with fans’ fashion choices via TikTok, via reaction videos and during live broadcasts. As Grays fans watch, he looks back.
In many ways, it constantly reinforces to me that we’re all the same person, Gray says of her fan style. I always think if I wasn’t there on stage, I’d probably be in the crowd with them watching someone else.
In The necessity of theatre: the art of looking and being looked atWoodward points out that the need for a good audience is emotional engagement, which takes a form of empathy that can lead to a particular kind of wisdom.. And that’s exactly what Gray engages in insightful observation of the very people who watch him.
At the core of who he is, Gray describes himself as an observer of life, a member of the public when it comes to human experience. I just watch how the world passes around me and then write about it, says the singer, whose song people are watching garnered 213 million streams on Spotify.
I’ve always been an observer because I think living life can be scary sometimes. The older I get, the more I realize that it’s good that it’s scary. It’s better to have the experience than to have no experience at all, although it might be a little bad for a while.
And as Gray played people are watching to a mosh filled to the brim with engaged eyes, it became clear that it was his very observations of life and the human experience that were, in large part, responsible for drawing so many people to his box office show. closed in Sydney. In fact, his penchant for people watching may be the reason so many people watch him.
Hairstyle by Pete Lennon; makeup by Isabella Schimid; produced by Cat Rose.
This story appears in the February 2023 issue of Harpers BAZAAR Australia/New Zealand, available for delivery here.
|
Sources
2/ https://harpersbazaar.com.au/conan-gray-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former state-level Punjab hockey player lifts sacks to earn livelihood, gets Rs 1.25 per sack
- Conan Gray on friends, fashion and getting together
- How ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Became One of the Most Romantic TV Episodes of the Year
- An earthquake shakes the Xinjiang region in northwest China
- After laying off 12,000 Google employees, CEO Sundar Pichai takes ‘significant’ pay cuts
- Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin threatened to target him in missile attack
- Tennis World celebrates Novak Djokovic’s historic win at the Australian Open
- Fashion trends from the 90s that are coming back this year
- Google makes it easy to share access to content presented on Meet
- Xi Jinping is ‘most unpleasant’ leader I’ve met as secretary: Pompeo
- India’s Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the 75th anniversary of his death
- Philips presents plans to create value with sustainable impact – News